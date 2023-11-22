Odell Beckham Jr injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for Fantasy Football Week 12

Odell Beckham Jr has significantly improved his fantasy football value over the past few weeks in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens. After failing to finish better than WR45 in the first eight weeks, he is now ranked among the top 20 wide receivers in three consecutive games entering Week 12. He has totaled 212 yards and two touchdowns during his recent three-game surge.

Unfortunately for Beckham, he came away from the Ravens' most recent game with a reported shoulder injury. While the injury is apparently not considered to be a long-term issue, it puts his potential availability for Week 12 in jeopardy.

Odell Beckham Jr injury update

Odell Beckham Jr.

During the Baltimore Ravens' most recent game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, Odell Beckham Jr reportedly suffered a shoulder injury. He has an extensive injury history from his NFL career so far, so the Ravens and his fantasy managers were likely concerned with the news.

Head coach John Harbaugh recently gave an update on Beckham:

"He's not going to have a long-term shoulder thing ... everybody's got something."

The encouraging update from Harbaugh credited the issue to simply being banged up late in the season. He justified it by explaining that every player is likely dealing with minor ailments at this point in the 2023 NFL season.

While it seems like Beckham avoided a major injury, his status for their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football has not yet been confirmed.

Despite the positive update, Beckham was listed as a non-participant in the Ravens' first practice session of the week on Wednesday. He is officially considered questionable to play against the Chargers.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr?

Beckham was forced to exit the Ravens' Week 11 game against the Bengals early after suffering a shoulder injury. It was a tough night for Baltimore's pass-catchers, as Mark Andrews was also knocked out. Unlike Andrews, who likely suffered a season-ending injury, Beckham's is reportedly being labeled as a minor issue.

Before exiting the game, Beckham put together his most productive game as a member of the Ravens so far. He set a season-high with 116 yards and saw a significant increase in usage after Andrews left the game. This gives him a positive fantasy football outlook if he can overcome his shoulder injury.

When will Odell Beckham Jr return?

It's unclear at this point if Odell Beckham Jr will be forced to miss any games after suffering his shoulder injury. While both he and head coach John Harbaugh have downplayed the issue, the wide receiver opened Week 12 as a non-participant in practice. This officially makes him questionable to play.

Further complicating Beckham's status for his upcoming game is the fact that Ravens go on their bye week immediately following their contest against the Chargers.

It's possible that they decide to sit him out in Week 12 to give him two weeks to fully recover. His practice activity for the remainder of the week, as well as his official listing on the injury report, will give a better idea of where he currently stands.

