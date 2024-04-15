Re-grading Saints' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Mickey Loomis?

For the New Orleans Saints, the 2023 season was one of peaks and lows — mostly lows, but there were some highs as well. A few of the team's new additions — some of whom were acquired through the draft — provided some of the team's finest moments.

The Saints selected defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and edge rusher Isaiah Foskey in the second round, providing some reinforcements to their already thin defensive line.

Let's examine the performance of the New Orleans Saints draft picks from the previous campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Full list of Saints' draft picks in 2023

Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle, Clemson

Grade: B+

After the Saints selected Bryan Bresee in the first round of the last draft, he significantly improved the defensive line by recording 4.5 sacks, 13 pressures, nine quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and six interceptions. He had the makings of an All-Pro, but the other defensive tackles in the locker room were mediocre.

Bresee learnt a lot last season despite only being 22, which helps explain why he was able to move up at the end of the season. Furthermore, his athletic composition is undeniable. He has the unique mix of size and burst that defensive linemen in the NFL wish for.

Expand Tweet

Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Grade: D

Perhaps the most frustrating rookie performance of the class was Isaiah Foskey's, given that he was taken by the Saints with the 40th overall pick in 2023.

Foskey was never able to perform up to par despite the Saints' dire need for an efficient edge pass rusher last year. When you take into account how productive he was in college, last season’s performance was disappointing.

Foskey still has a way to go in terms of technique, but perhaps he can improve in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Kendre Miller, running back, TCU

Grade: C-

Kendre Miller had an unremarkable debut season in the NFL. He played just nine games and missed much of the season due to injury. Miller was a backup to Alvin Kamara when he was well.

Miller didn't score his first touchdown in a professional football game until the last game of the season. He ran 13 times for 73 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in a 48-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

Miller intends to recuperate ahead of training camp to rejoin the Saints in 2024 in optimal health.

Nick Saldiveri, offensive lineman, Old Dominion

Grade: F

Although Nick Saldiveri wasn't selected to start straight away, the Saints were never able to rely on him during the season, particularly when injuries struck through the offensive line.

Saldiveri's first season was poor; perhaps in his second, he can improve as a squad member.

Jake Haener, quarterback, Fresno State

Grade: E

Jake Haener's rookie season was devoid of any notable contributions, as anticipated. Moreover, he was suspended for PED use for the first six games.

Haener might still turn into a reliable backup quarterback for the Saints, considering how well he played during training camp.

Expand Tweet

Jordan Howden, safety, Minnesota

Grade: B+

Jordan Howden, who was chosen in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft, became an important member of the Saints defense very fast.

He filled in for Marcus Maye during the second part of the season and showed that he was more than simply a reliable replacement. He recorded 43 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and five passes defended.

Howden is probably going to be a starter in 2024.

Expand Tweet

A.T. Perry, wide receiver, Wake Forest

Grade: B

A.T. Perry turned out to be a valuable signing by the Saints in the sixth round of the NFL Draft last year. Although Perry was not used much, he had moments of exceptional play when he did.

Perry caught 12 passes for an impressive 246 yards and four touchdowns as his rookie campaign came to an end.

Perry provided more to the Saints than they expected on drafting him. He should play a larger role in 2024 and have more time to grow throughout the offseason.