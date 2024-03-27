Stephon Gilmore free agency: Possible landing spots for the former Cowboys CB ft. Panthers, Patriots

The biggest name still available in free agency is Stephon Gilmore, who turns 34 in September and recently underwent shoulder surgery.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, showing that he can still be productive in his thirties. Gilmore recorded 68 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 17 games with the Cowboys last season.

Let's examine the best locations that might work for Gilmore to make his next NFL stop in 2024:

Top three landing spots for Stephon Gilmore

#1 Dallas Cowboys

Although he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 season, Stephon Gilmore might be back for the 2024 campaign.

The seasoned cornerback is well-liked in whatever locker room he enters. But last season, he was able to shape and develop a set in the Cowboys cornerback room that appears to be among the best in the league.

Even though Jourdan Lewis has re-signed with the Cowboys, the team should still be able to keep Stephon Gilmore on the team if they choose to. Increasing the experience of the cornerback group is almost always beneficial.

#2 New England Patriots

Stephon Gilmore was a member of the New England Patriots from 2017 until 2020. During that time, he played some of the best football of his illustrious 12-year career.

There have been rumors that Gilmore would like to go back to New England and possibly retire with them. After a dismal season in 2023, the team is not expected to compete in 2024.

However, they would probably be happy to see Gilmore return, as he might provide valuable experience and insight to young cornerback Christian Gonzalez, whom the Pats selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

#3 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in Gilmore. After spending four years in New England, he was a member of the club in 2021 and could play for them again in 2024.

Like we saw with the Cowboys in the previous season, Gilmore would bring valuable experience to any locker room. His leadership with the Cowboys was praised by both coaches and colleagues.

It would help a team like the Carolina Panthers, who had the worst record in the league in 2023.