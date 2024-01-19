Texans-Ravens weather report: Latest on conditions at M&T Bank Stadium for AFC Divisional Round showdown

The Baltimore Ravens will play their first postseason game of the 2023-24 season against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round on Saturday.

After defeating the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in the Wild Card round last week, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans now face an even more daunting opponent. The Ravens are perhaps the last team the Texans want to play right now considering their defensive unit finished first in the league in sacks this season.

Last week, Lamar Jackson and his teammates were spectators in the first round of playoffs. This week, they will play their first postseason game against Houston, a team they beat 25-9 in Week 1 of the regular season. They will be hoping for a similar result when the improved Texans play in Baltimore on Saturday.

Expected weather for the Texans vs Ravens game

Unlike the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens do not play their home contests beneath a retractable roof. When the two teams play on Saturday, game-time temperatures are projected to be between 23 and 28 degrees.

It won't snow in Baltimore during the game, but it will still be chilly outside. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with mid-20s temps predicted at the M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens trained outside on Wednesday in the low 20s to get ready for the game and the predicted weather. In Houston, the Texans also trained in sub-freezing conditions.

DeMeco Ryans, the head coach of Houston, was questioned regarding the weather forecast during a Monday press conference. According to him, the cold weather in Texas this week will help players prepare for Saturday's match.

"It is gracious that Houston is experiencing cold weather this week. It comes just in time for us to be able to go outside and practice in the chilly weather."

Both Jackson and Stroud, the starting quarterbacks for their respective teams, have had outstanding seasons since that Week 1 contest. Jackson is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award a second time, and Stroud is the favorite to win the award for the best offensive rookie player.

NFL Divisional Round: Are Texans vs Ravens tickets still on sale?

There are still tickets available for the AFC Divisional round match between the Texans and Ravens. The secondary market ticket prices are subject to fluctuation based on several variables. Tickets usually cost $88.00 on average, however they can be obtained for as little as $41.00.

VividSeats, SeatGeek, StubHub, and other dealers are selling game tickets online.