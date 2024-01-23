The NFL has reached the Championship games, with just four teams left competing for a Super Bowl ring this season. The final four teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens of the AFC, and the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers of the NFC.

All four of these squads have had an influx of rookies join the team and make an instant impact. On both sides of the ball, we saw some of the most impressive rookies of recent times completely transform their team to help them reach the heights they've managed in 2023.

Best NFL rookies left in the playoffs 2023

#5 - Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a host of excellent rookies from their 2023 class, and one standout is safety Brian Branch.

Branch was taken out of Alabama with the Lions' second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and immediately made a name for himself after intercepting Patrick Mahomes on the NFL's opening night, returning it for a pick-six in the Lions 21-20 upset win over the Chiefs.

Branch has added two more interceptions, as well as 74 tackles, a sack and 13 passes defended. A menace all over the field, Branch is sure to be a lynchpin of Detroit's defense for years to come.

2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year favorites

At the time of writing, Branch is an outside shot to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year behind the likes of Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr., but he could easily swing things in his direction should he excel in the Lions' upcoming playoff games.

#4 - Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Taken out of SMU with the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Rashee Rice might just help the Kansas City Chiefs back to another Super Bowl.

As 2023 has continued, Rice has elevated his game and is now WR1 in the excellent Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Starting in just eight games, Rice still had seven touchdowns as well as 938 yards on 79 receptions.

He scored a touchdown on his playoff debut versus the Miami Dolphins, and has totalled 177 receiving yards in his postseason career to date.

#3 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Brian Branch isn't the only Detroit Lions rookie balling out in 2023. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has made his presense felt as his rookie season continues, complimenting power back David Montgomery.

Gibbs and Montgomery have formed a dynamic running back duo, with Gibbs amassing 1,261 all-purpose yards in the regular season and a further 183 in his two playoff games to date. Whilst Montgomery has lead the backfield in touchdowns, Gibbs is still a threat, reaching the end zone 11 times.

Coming up against the pass rush of the San Francisco 49ers, with the likes of Nick Bosa, expect the Lions to lean heavily on Jahmyr Gibbs and their run game during this week's NFC Championship game.

#2 - Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Another rookie wide receiver taking the league by storm is Zay Flowers of the Baltimore Ravens. Flowers has immediately become a top target of QB Lamar Jackson, especially after losing superstar TE Mark Andrews for the season due to injury.

The former Boston College man has gained 858 yards on 77 receptions this year, adding five touchdowns. He totalled just 41 yards on his playoff debut against the Houston Texans, but will be looking to bounce back in a big way in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

#1 - Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta was easily the most impressive rookie tight end of recent times. While most rookies in that position take time to adjust to the NFL, LaPorta immediately became a vital piece of the Detroit Lions offense.

He amassed 889 yards on 86 receptions and had 10 receiving touchdowns, more than any tight end in the NFL. Fantasy Football owners loved LaPorta this year, as he finished firsst in PPR fantasy scoring, ahead of the likes of George Kittle and Travis Kelce.

Only star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had more targets and receptions from QB Jared Goff, as the rookie TE has shown he was more than worth the 34th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites

To top off his excellent debut campaign, LaPorta was named Second-team All-Pro as well as being voted to the Pro Bowl. If it wasn't for the historic seasons of C.J. Stroud and Puka Nacua, LaPorta would be a favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

