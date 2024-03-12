Top 5 QB free agents left after Day 1 of NFL's legal tampering period feat. Joe Flacco

There was a lot of movement in the QB market on day one of the NFL's legal tampering period. Multiple Pro Bowlers are on new teams, and some franchises are officially postseason contenders.

Let's highlight the top quarterbacks available following the initial QB rush on day one. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Top QB NFL free agents left in 2024

Here's a look at the top QBs left in free agency that your team could be targeting:

#5, Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz ended last season on the Los Angeles Rams as he attempted to pull off a "Baker Mayfield" in Sean McVay's system. However, that experience was merely a short-term endeavor, and Wentz is back on the free agent market.

We expect Wentz to join a playoff-caliber team looking for an experienced backup. He'll be a decent fit on the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and perhaps the Rams.

#4, Drew Lock

Drew Lock hasn't had the best start to his NFL career. The former second-round pick hasn't posted a winning record since his rookie year in 2019, and he has been a journeyman for most of his career.

Lock still has the penchant to pull off the odd big play or two in the right situation. He'd be a serviceable backup on either the Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

#3, Tyler Huntley

The one-time Pro Bowler is an effective scrambler and proved a decent backup for Lamar Jackson during his stint in Baltimore. Huntley can play, and he could have a solid run on a franchise that believes in his dual-threat ability.

We expect him to join a rebuilding franchise with time on their hands. He'd be a fit on the Indianapolis Colts behind Anthony Richardson.

#2, Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill had a low-key exit from the Tennessee Titans as the team embarked on a large-scale rebuild. The former Pro Bowler is one of the most experienced shot callers in the league, and he can still sling the rock.

Tannehill would be the perfect bridge QB option for a team looking to draft a rookie quarterback. Hence, we expect the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders to monitor the former Titan's movements.

#1, Joe Flacco

It's a surprise that the reigning Comeback Player of the Year remains unemployed, but that's the nature of the NFL for you. Joe Flacco came off the couch and led the Cleveland Browns to the postseason, which should earn him at least a backup job in the upcoming season.

Flacco will have his suitors, and he has proven that he can still lead underperforming teams to the playoffs. That's great for his résumé, and expect the Browns to attempt to bring Flacco back to Cleveland.