What channel is the 2024 NFL draft on? Day 1 TV Schedule, Channels, and Live Stream details

The annual NFL draft has long been anticipated by fans, and it's almost here. Beginning on Thursday, 32 clubs from around the league will use three days at Campus Martius Park in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit to choose the next generation of superstars.
The Chicago Bears will select first on Thursday night. After that, well over 200 prospects will sign with new teams during the subsequent 48 hours.
Here's how to watch the NFL draft from home.
Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades
What channel is the 2024 NFL draft on? Full TV schedule
The NFL draft's first round is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The second and third rounds will air on Friday at 7 p.m., and the fourth through seventh rounds will air on Saturday at noon. Draft coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network for each round.
However, if you don't have cable, you can still stream every selection. See how to watch the draft on your phone or as a cord-cutter below.
Where can I stream Day 1 of the NFL draft in 2024?
You can watch the 2024 NFL draft on streaming services including Hulu, FuboTV, SlingTV and the ESPN app. Prospective subscribers can try out a few of these streaming services for free.
There is a one-week trial offer available for new FuboTV members to stream the draft for free. Customers can test out a full package for $79.99 per month once that finishes.
2024 NFL draft order
1, Chicago Bears (from the Panthers)
3, New England Patriots
4, Arizona Cardinals
5, Los Angeles Chargers
6, New York Giants
7, Tennessee Titans
8, Atlanta Falcons
9, Chicago Bears
10, New York Jets
12, Denver Broncos
13, Las Vegas Raiders
14, New Orleans Saints
15, Indianapolis Colts
16, Seattle Seahawks
17, Jacksonville Jaguars
18, Cincinnati Bengals
19, Los Angeles Rams
20, Pittsburgh Steelers
21, Miami Dolphins
22, Philadelphia Eagles
23, Minnesota Vikings (from the Browns through the Texans)
24, Dallas Cowboys
25, Green Bay Packers
26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27, Arizona Cardinals (from the Texans)
28, Buffalo Bills
29, Detroit Lions
30, Baltimore Ravens
31, San Francisco 49ers
32, Kansas City Chiefs