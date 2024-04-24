What channel is the 2024 NFL draft on? Day 1 TV Schedule, Channels, and Live Stream details

The annual NFL draft has long been anticipated by fans, and it's almost here. Beginning on Thursday, 32 clubs from around the league will use three days at Campus Martius Park in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit to choose the next generation of superstars.

The Chicago Bears will select first on Thursday night. After that, well over 200 prospects will sign with new teams during the subsequent 48 hours.

Here's how to watch the NFL draft from home.

What channel is the 2024 NFL draft on? Full TV schedule

The NFL draft's first round is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The second and third rounds will air on Friday at 7 p.m., and the fourth through seventh rounds will air on Saturday at noon. Draft coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network for each round.

However, if you don't have cable, you can still stream every selection. See how to watch the draft on your phone or as a cord-cutter below.

Where can I stream Day 1 of the NFL draft in 2024?

You can watch the 2024 NFL draft on streaming services including Hulu, FuboTV, SlingTV and the ESPN app. Prospective subscribers can try out a few of these streaming services for free.

There is a one-week trial offer available for new FuboTV members to stream the draft for free. Customers can test out a full package for $79.99 per month once that finishes.

2024 NFL draft order

1, Chicago Bears (from the Panthers)

2, Washington Commanders

3, New England Patriots

4, Arizona Cardinals

5, Los Angeles Chargers

6, New York Giants

7, Tennessee Titans

8, Atlanta Falcons

9, Chicago Bears

10, New York Jets

11, Minnesota Vikings

12, Denver Broncos

13, Las Vegas Raiders

14, New Orleans Saints

15, Indianapolis Colts

16, Seattle Seahawks

17, Jacksonville Jaguars

18, Cincinnati Bengals

19, Los Angeles Rams

20, Pittsburgh Steelers

21, Miami Dolphins

22, Philadelphia Eagles

23, Minnesota Vikings (from the Browns through the Texans)

24, Dallas Cowboys

25, Green Bay Packers

26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27, Arizona Cardinals (from the Texans)

28, Buffalo Bills

29, Detroit Lions

30, Baltimore Ravens

31, San Francisco 49ers

32, Kansas City Chiefs