Which Bills players also played for the Packers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 29 

The NFL Immaculate Grid is an intriguing challenge that aims to assess your knowledge of NFL players who have played for various NFL teams. One person among the nine pieces of the puzzle has the distinguished accomplishment of playing for two different NFL teams.

We're looking for someone who has played for the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in today's Immaculate Grid. Micah Hyde is a well-known name that precisely fits this criteria.

At the moment, Hyde is a safety with the Bills. He attended Iowa during his college football career before being selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft as the 159th overall player.

Hyde has established a track record as a skilled defender in the NFL, excelling as both a safety and a cornerback.

While playing for the Packers, he developed a reputation as a dependable defender and an innovator in defense. The 32-year-old joined the Bills in 2017, where he has flourished and established himself as a key defense member.

Despite having a promising start, Hyde's 2022 season was brief. In the team's second game of the year against the Tennessee Titans, he was injured with a disc damage to his neck and was out for the season. He underwent a fusion procedure and was placed on injured reserve.

Hyde has made it known that he's "geeked" for another season with the Bills in 2023 after putting injury concerns to rest.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 29: Other players to have played for both the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers

James Lofton is another athlete who has represented both the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers. Before joining the Los Angeles Raiders, he spent eight years in the NFL as a wide receiver with the Packers. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Bills.

Lofton, recognized as one of the NFL's finest wide receivers, was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003. After his retirement, he coached wide receivers for the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

He collected 764 catches for 14,004 yards and 75 touchdowns throughout 16 seasons. At the time of his retirement, his 14,004 career receiving yardage total was the highest in the NFL. In 1981, he was named to the First Team All-Pro. He played in 8 Pro Bowls as well.

