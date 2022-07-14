Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 14th, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals start their final series before the All-Star break.

After being swept by the Braves and the Seattle Mariners in their previous two series, the Nationals are again playing the Braves.

Coming off a series with the New York Mets, the Braves are just 2 1/2 games back in the National League East.

"Take a peak at the National League East standings ahead of the Braves V. Nationals series." - J Zargo

Pitching in this game are Kyle Wright for the Braves and Anibal Sanchez for the Nationals.

Kyle Wright is one of several Braves snubbed by the All-Star committee. Wright has a 2.97 ERA and a WHIP of 1.16. There were bound to be some snubs in Atlanta as they couldn't just have the Braves playing the American League in the Midsummer Classic.

Anibel Sanchez is making his first start since 2020. He's been recovering from a cervical neck impingement, and after a few starts in Triple-A, he's ready for his first big league appearance in almost two years.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Thursday, July 14, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -1.5 (-137) -220 Over 10 (-104) Yes (-158) Nationals +1.5 (+114) +184 Under 10 (-118) No (+124)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

Wright's last outing was against Washington, which gives bettors some insight into how he might perform today. On the July 9, Wright allowed three runs on eight hits with five Ks against Washington. However, Wright has allowed 5+ in just five of his 17 starts. Based on those numbers, bettors may be conflicted, but they should count on a solid outing from Wright tonight.

Kyle Wright Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (+100)

Kyle Wight enters play with 103 Ks.

Anibal Sanchez is making his first start in two years against one of the hottest teams in baseball. It seems foolish for Vegas to release a line on him, but they have, and bettors should take advantage.

Anibal Sanchez Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-122)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Prediction

Atlanta would love to go into the break with a lead in the National League East, but to do that, they will likely need to sweep the series. A sweep would also give the Nationals the worst record in baseball. They can only win one game at a time, so they will start with this one.

Atlanta -1.5 (-137)

