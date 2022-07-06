Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 6th | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will be home to face the Texas Rangers in the series finale. The O's have snatched the first two games of this series, and they'll look to sweep Texas on Wednesday. Baltimore is up to 38-44 on the season, exceeding preseason expectations at the moment. Meanwhile, Texas finds themselves at 37-42, slipping out of the Wild Card race.

"'Everybody go home!' @kevinnbrown" via Orioles on MASN

Glen Otto gets the call for Texas as he tries to put an end to his team's three-game slide. The righty is 4-4 with a 5.63 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, and he's struggled in his last two outings. Over his last two, he's thrown six innings, allowing 10 hits and 10 earned runs. This Baltimore lineup has already plated 17 runners through the first two games of the series. Look for them to keep their bats hot in the finale.

The home side will have Spenser Watkins on the hill, who is sporting a 4.61 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through 10 starts. Watkins has been excellent in his last two appearances, surrendering just one earned run in 11 frames. He has had some outings where he's been lit up and pulled early, but it seems like he's in a groove entering Wednesday's contest.

The Rangers' offense ranks in the middle of the pack in most categories, but when it comes to home runs, they're fifth-best in the MLB. Watkins usually keeps the ball in the park, so look for him to build off of his recent success.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 6, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers -108 -1.5 (-136) Over 9.5 (-106) Baltimore Orioles -108 +1.5 (-164) Under 9.5 (-114)

The over has been reached in both games this series, and it's also hit in three of Otto's last four starts, with the other one being a push. In a hitter-friendly park with two fatigued bullpens, we could be in store for another slugfest.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Spenser Watkins has only walked two hitters in his last three starts, and the Rangers have one of the lowest walk rates in the majors. Look for Watkins to limit his free passes given out to under two.

Ben Palmer @benjpalmer Nasty curveball from Spenser Watkins Nasty curveball from Spenser Watkins https://t.co/YukYERj74T

"Nasty curveball from Spenser Watkins" - Ben Palmer

Pick: Spenser Watkins Under 1.5 Walks Given (-135)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Orioles have shown that they're a decent ballclub, and today they have the slight pitching advantage. With how Otto has struggled in recent starts, look for the home team to be tied or lead after five as they have in both games this series already.

Prediction: Baltimore Orioles First 5 Innings +0.5 (-134) & Game Total Over 9.5 Runs (-106)

