Best MLB DFS Players to target: Bryce Harper, Jose Ramirez, Spencer Strider - June 10th | 2022 MLB Season

There are many players to plug into your MLB DFS lineups tonight, as all 30 teams are available to choose from on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Let's go through the best options for overall production and value this Friday, June 10.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $5.7k, FanDuel $4.4k)

Bryce Harper is one of the most expensive options on both platforms tonight, as he's been on an absolute tear lately. In his previous six contests, he's gone 8-for-23 with three home runs and 13 RBIs. He's averaged 18.2 DraftKings points per game and 25.3 FanDuel points per game over this span. Look for the 2021 National League MVP to continue swinging a hot bat against Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks on Friday.

"Bryce #RingTheBell" - Philadelphia Phillies

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians (DraftKings $6.0k, FanDuel $4.2k)

Switch-hitting Jose Ramirez is one of the most consistent hitters in the MLB, and he's feasted on righties this season. In 169 plate appearances, the three-time All-Star is hitting .310 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs, including a 1.097 OPS when he takes his cuts from the left side. Look for the Cleveland Guardians star to have a solid day at the plate against Paul Blackburn, who's coming off of two consecutive poor starts.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks to consider: Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $4.0k); Jose Berrios, Pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $7.5k, FanDuel $8.4k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Spencer Strider, Pitcher, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $7.0k, FanDuel $7.2k)

Spencer Strider gets the ball for the Atlanta Braves on Friday, which will be just his third start of the year. In his only two starts, he's thrown just 8 1/3 innings, but he's fanned 12 hitters. Against one of the worst-hitting teams in the baseball, the Pittsburgh Pirates, he'll have a good opportunity to hurl the longest outing of his career since his opponent only has a .224 average and .652 OPS. Pittsburgh also has the fourth-highest strikeout rate in the league, so Strider should be able to stay around his current 13.0 Ks per nine rate.

"This is not fair, @SpencerSTRIDer" - Bally Sports: Braves

Other MLB DFS Value options to consider: Adley Rutschmann, Catcher, Baltimore Orioles (DraftKings $3.9k, FanDuel $2.2k); Austin Meadows, OF, Detroit Tigers (DraftKings $3.7k, FanDuel $2.6k); Tyrone Taylor, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $3.3k, FanDuel $2.6k)

