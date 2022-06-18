Best MLB DFS Players to target: Manny Machado & Carlos Rodon - June 17th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 12 MLB games on tonight's main slate for DraftKings and 11 for FanDuel. We'll guide you through the best players to select to maximize production and value this Friday, June 17.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $6.1k, FanDuel $4.3k)

Machado has been red-hot recently. He's six for his last nine, and he's now batting .328 on the year with a .937 OPS. He'll be stepping in against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, who has a high 1.43 WHIP. The Colorado 29-year-old tossed a quality start against the Padres on Saturday, but today's game is at Coors Field, the most hitter-friendly park in the MLB. Freeland has a 5.35 ERA at home this year, and with this deep Padres lineup, that number could rise after this start.

"Manny Machado, somewhere around the halfway mark of his brilliant career, is in some truly elite company... 'That guy,' said Luke Voit, 'is on his way to the Hall of Fame.'" - AJ Cassavell

Carlos Rodon, Pitcher, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $9.9k, FanDuel $10.7k)

Rodon pitched a gem last time out, holding the Dodgers scoreless over six frames while striking out eight en route to his fifth win of the year. The Dodgers are the highest-scoring offense in the majors, and Rodon will go from facing them to the Pirates, who rank 28th in runs per game. Pittsburgh also has the second-highest strikeout rate, so Rodon, who averages 6.9 Ks per start, could flirt with double-digit punch-outs on Friday.

"Carlos Rodón, 87mph Slider and 99mph Fastball, Overlay." - Rob Friedman

Other MLB DFS Star Picks to consider: Jake Cronenworth, 2B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $3.8k), Luke Voit, 1B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $6.1k, FanDuel $4.3k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Victor Reyes, OF, Detroit Tigers (DraftKings $2.6k, FanDuel $2.3k)

Victor Reyes is hitting .311 on the year, and he's projected to lead off against Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers on Friday. He's four-for-nine in his last two games, and while he doesn't possess a ton of power, he's a good option if you're looking to save salary. He's also a switch-hitter, which helps him match up well.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks to consider: Javier Baez, SS/2B, Detroit Tigers (DraftKings $4.3k, FanDuel $2.3k), Jordan Montgomery, Pitcher, New York Yankees (DraftKings $7.9k, FanDuel $8.2k)

