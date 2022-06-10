Best MLB DFS players to target: Max Fried, Ronald Acuna Jr., Andrew Benintendi - June 9th | 2022 MLB Season

With 10 MLB teams in action for tonight's main slate on DraftKings and 12 for FanDuel, let's look at the best players to plug into your lineups for both production and value.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Max Fried, Pitcher, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $9.5k, FanDuel $9.8k)

Max Fried gets the ball on Thursday for the Atlanta Braves against a very weak-hitting Pittsburgh Pirates ball club. He was dominant last time out at Coors Field, going eight strong, scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies. He's now notched a quality start in eight of his last nine outings, and has lowered his ERA to 2.74.

Look for the Atlanta ace to mow down a Pittsburgh team that is 28th in runs scored per game.

Ronald Acuna, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $6.2k, FanDuel $4.4k)

Ronald Acuna missed almost a month to begin the season, but he's been on a tear for the Atlanta Braves of late. In his last 16 games, he has a .361 average and 1.007 OPS, including 14 runs scored.

Acuna Jr. has established himself as one of the best hitters in the MLB and his consistency is nothing short of elite. As the Braves leadoff hitter against the struggling Pirates starter J.T. Brubaker, expect the young superstar to stuff the box score out of the leadoff spot.

Other MLB DFS Star options: Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $6.0k, FanDuel $4.6k); Shohei Ohtani, Pitcher, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $8.1k, FanDuel $9.9k)

MLB DFS Value Options

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $3.1k)

Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals square off against Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Lyles has allowed 6.6 hits per game, including nine in each of his last two starts. This is a good sign for Benintendi as a top-of-the-order bat, since this means his spot should come up more often. He went hitless in his last game with two walks and two runs scored.

Benintendi's a good value play today due to his .315 average on the year and .382 OBP marks that rank in the top 11 of their respective categories in the American League. He's also much more comfortable against righties this year, as expected, so he should be able to have a solid day on the plate matched up with a sub-par starting pitcher.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks to consider: Michael Harris, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $2.6k, FanDuel $2.2k); Ramon Laureano, OF, Oakland Athletics (DraftKings $4.1k, FanDuel $2.8k)

