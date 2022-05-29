×
“We’re doing a lot of our damage late in games" - Austin Hays' late-game heroics power Baltimore Orioles to incredible comeback victory against the Boston Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles celebrate after coming back from down six runs to defeat the Boston Red Sox.
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified May 29, 2022 01:04 AM IST
The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox squared off in the first game of the weekend series at Fenway Park. The red-hot Red Sox appeared to be well on their way to a victory as they led the Orioles by a score of 8 to 2 in the seventh inning.

Suddenly, the Baltimore Orioles bats came to life and managed to score 10 runs in the final three innings to defeat the Red Sox by a score of 12 to 8. How did the Orioles complete their improbable comeback against the red-hot Red Sox? Let's take a look and recap last night's game at Fenway.

Baltimore Orioles defeat Boston Red Sox in wild series opener

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

The Boston Red Sox gave the starting nod to pitcher Garrett Whitlock, who was brilliant, going six innings and allowing just two earned runs. The Orioles' starting pitcher was Kyle Bradish. Bradish only managed to go 1.2 innings as the Red Sox ambushed him for six runs.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead before Xander Bogaerts extended the lead to 4-0 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

THE KING OF ARUBA WITH A THREE RUN PISS MISSILE OVER THE MONSTER LOVE THIS TEAM LOVE WHERE WE’RE AT https://t.co/IMFpHf8YzG
"THE KING OF ARUBA WITH A THREE RUN PISS MISSILE OVER THE MONSTER LOVE THIS TEAM LOVE WHERE WE'RE AT" - @ Jared Carrabis

Then, in the second inning, Alex Verdugo extended the Red Sox lead to 6-0 with a ground-rule double to right field. The Orioles looked well on their way to a lopsided defeat, but Anthony Santander cut Boston's lead to 6-2 with a two-run homer to right field.

The Red Sox answered with two runs of their own to retake a six-run lead as the seventh inning approached.

The Red Sox had an 8 to 2 lead in the seventh inning as Garrett Whitlock handed the ball to the Boston bullpen. Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo got things going for Baltimore in the seventh by launching a three-run homer over the Green Monster.

MATEO MASH! https://t.co/2oGaiwxKYh
"MATEO MASH!" - @ Baltimore Orioles

Then, in the top of the eighth inning, Austin Hays belted a two-run homer of his own to cut the deficit down to just 8-7.

Hays remains that dude 💪 https://t.co/3fDWe9upe8
"Hays remains that dude" - @ Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles tacked on another run in the eighth inning to tie the game up going into the final inning. In the ninth, the Orioles exploded for four more runs to take a commanding 12-8 lead. Here is the entire comeback.

youtube-cover

Austin Hays spoke to the media about the comeback and how the team has been playing as of late.

"It's just the mindset you're talking about -- just never stopping; never, never thinking we're out of the game."In a week marked by comeback wins for the Orioles, last night's might have been the most improbable of them all:mlb.com/orioles/news/o…
"'It's just the mindset you're talking about-- just never stopping; never, never thinking we're out of the game.' In a week marked by comeback wins for the Orioles, last night's might have been the most improbable of them all:" - @ Zachary Silver
"We're doing a lot of damage late in games" - Austin Hays on the Orioles comeback against Boston

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox face off in a doubleheader today with the first game starting at 12:11 p.m. EDT and the second game starting at 6:10 p.m. EDT.

