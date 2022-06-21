Best MLB DFS Players to target: Mike Trout & Rafael Devers - June 20th | 2022 MLB Season

With eight MLB games listed on the main slate for both DraftKings and FanDuel, let's look at the best players to target for value and production.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $4.2k)

Trout has homered in three straight games, and he hit five total in the five-game series his team just completed in Seattle. After going on a cold stretch where he didn't record a hit for seven consecutive games, he's hitting .368 with a 1.495 OPS in his last 11 contests.

The Angels haven't been clicking offensively over the last few weeks, but they'll be facing struggling lefty Kris Bubic, who has an 8.36 ERA and 1.89 WHIP entering Monday's game.

Look for Trout to stay hot out of the two-hole in the first game of the home set.

Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $4.2k)

Devers has been one of the best hitters in the American League this season, and he's especially had success off of right-handed pitchers. His OPS is 1.016 in opposite-sided matchups this season after finishing with a .978 mark last year.

Alex Faedo is tasked with navigating this tough Boston lineup with Devers slotted in the two-hole. The Boston Red Sox third baseman will have plenty of run-scoring and RBI opportunities on Monday facing Faedo and the Detroit Tigers.

Other MLB DFS Star options to consider: Taylor Ward, OF, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $3.9k, FanDuel $3.0k), Bryan Reynolds, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $3.0k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

J.T. Brubaker, Pitcher, Pittsburgh Pirates (DraftKings $6.9k, FanDuel $7.2k)

J.T. Brubaker's numbers don't pop off the page by any means, but his salary is very low, and his quality of opponent is also low. The Chicago Cubs were blanked on Sunday, and they scored just seven total runs in their three-game set against the Atlanta Braves. Brubaker has faced the Cubs twice this year, and in his last outing facing them, he recorded 10 punch-outs. He has a career ERA of 3.41 against Chicago, and he has a good chance to pick up his first 2022 victory on Monday.

Other MLB DFS Value options to consider: Oneil Cruz, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates (DraftKings $2.0k, FanDuel $2.0k), Zach Davies, Pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $6.6k, FanDuel $8.2k)

