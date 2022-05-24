Best MLB DFS Players to target: Mookie Betts, Evan Longoria, Kyle Isbel - May 23rd | 2022 MLB Season

There are 20 teams on today's MLB DFS slate, so let's sift through the best players you should plug into your lineups this Monday, May 23.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.7k, $FanDuel $4.3k)

Betts has been on a tear recently, as he's now hit safely in nine of his last ten games. Over this span, he is also hitting .357 and has five home runs and six doubles. He has a great matchup today with Joan Adon on the hill for the Nationals. Adon has a sky-high 6.38 ERA and 1.64 WHIP, and with the Dodgers' deep lineup, those numbers may get even worse.

"Mookie? He woke up like this." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts is already confirmed as tonight's leadoff hitter, so he'll have four or five plate appearances and should stay hot in this series opener on the road.

Other MLB DFS Star options to consider: Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.4k, $FanDuel $4.0k), Gerrit Cole, Pitcher, New York Yankees (DraftKings $10.5k, $FanDuel $11.0k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Evan Longoria, 3B, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $3.7k, $FanDuel $2.4k)

Longoria has been slumping recently, and as a result, his salary is very low on both platforms today. He's projected as the fifth hitter today against lefty David Peterson and the Mets. The veteran third baseman hit .318 off of southpaws in 2021, including six dingers in just 66 at-bats. Even though he's gotten off to a slow start, he much prefers opposite-sided matchups. Plug Longoria in to save salary and maximize your lineups.

Kyle Isbel, OF, Kansas City Royals (DraftKings $3.7k, $FanDuel $2.4k)

Kyle Isbel is currently on a five-game hitting streak and has a good chance to extend that streak Monday. He'll take his cuts against Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies, who has a 4.35 ERA over 39 1/3 innings pitched. Isbel is projected to bat eighth, but he should still see at least four at-bats, especially considering how poor the Arizona bullpen has been.

Alec Lewis @alec_lewis



— 86.4% zone contact (above average)

— 22.6% chase rate (above average)

— 16.7% whiff rate (above average)

— 93.5 mph average exit velo (above average)

— 59.5% hard-hit rate (above average)



#Royals All of Kyle Isbel's advanced metrics are better than MLB average.— 86.4% zone contact (above average)— 22.6% chase rate (above average)— 16.7% whiff rate (above average)— 93.5 mph average exit velo (above average)— 59.5% hard-hit rate (above average)

"All of Kyle Isbel's advanced metrics are better than MLB average. " - @ Alec Lewis on Twitter

Isbel has also stolen two bases in the last four games, so while he may lack power, he can make up for it in other areas.

Other MLB DFS Value options: Marco Gonzalez, Pitcher, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $5.3k, $FanDuel $8.2k), Max Kepler, OF, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $3.4k, $FanDuel $3.0k)

