Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Giants, Red Sox, Rays - May 30th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 13 MLB games taking place on this Memorial Day, May 30, and we're here to guide you through the best teams to target for your parlays.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay: First 5 Innings Parlay

The San Francisco Giants scored six runs in the eighth inning on Sunday, en route to their 6-4 win to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. They'll now travel to Philadelphia to take on Kyle Gibson and the Phillies. Gibson has a 3.94 ERA and relies on three types of fastballs (sinker, cutter, and four-seam) mixed in with a slider and occasionally a changeup. The Giants are a great fastball hitting team, especially against sinking fastballs. They've been able to give starter Logan Webb plenty of run support this year, scoring more than 12 runs for him on three separate occasions thus far. Look for San Francisco, behind the 5-1 Webb, to take the lead through five in the first game of the series in Philly.

MLB Leg 1: San Francisco Giants First 5 Innings ML (-122)

The Red Sox will go for the series victory Monday after they've managed to split the first four games of their series with the Orioles. They'll tab veteran lefty Rich Hill, who will oppose Baltimore's Tyler Wells. After an offensive explosion that sparked a comeback on Thursday, the Orioles' offense has gone cold and has only put up nine runs in their previous three games. Ultimately, the Red Sox pitching staff should be able to shut down Baltimore's bats as the Boston bullpen has been excellent over the past couple of weeks. Offensively, the Red Sox should be able to score some runs off of Wells and take an early lead on Monday.

MLB Leg 2: Boston Red Sox First 5 Innings ML (-164)

Red Sox @RedSox

No. Are we tired of tweeting HRs?No. Are we tired of tweeting HRs?No. ❤️ https://t.co/NyAo1o7q58

"Are we tired of tweeting HRs? No." - @ Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays salvaged their series against the New York Yankees by taking the last two games after dropping the first two. They now travel to Texas, and they'll have Drew Rasmussen on the hill, who's been one of the top arms in the American League this season. He'll make his final start in May on Monday, a month where he's gone 4-0 so far with a 2.10 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. He's up against a Rangers club whose bats woke up last series but overall on the year have been mediocre. They've struggled with RISP, and with Rasmussen pitching, who doesn't allow a lot of base runners, Texas shouldn't be able to tee off the way they did off of the Oakland A's pitching in their previous series.

"Drew Rasmussen, Dirty 87mph Slider" - @ Rob Friedman

Expect the Rays to stay hot and hold the lead through the first five frames.

MLB Leg 3: Tampa Bay Rays First 5 Innings ML (-140)

MLB Three-Leg Parlay: Giants/Red Sox/Rays First 5 Innings ML (+402)

