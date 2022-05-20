Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Rays, Yankees, Tigers, Brewers - May 20th | 2022 MLB Season

All 30 MLB teams are in action this Friday, May 20, so let's go through the best teams to add to all of your parlays.

MLB Parlay#1: Back these AL East Favorites

Leg 1: Tampa Bay Rays ML vs. Baltimore Orioles (-135)

The Rays travel to Camden Yards Friday, where they've won 12 of the last 13 meetings. They'll have lefty Jalen Beeks making his fourth start of the year to square off against the Orioles' Tyler Wells. The O's have lost six of Wells' seven starts this year, including an 8-0 loss to the Rays in early April.

"Isaac Pa-RAY-des is going off" - @ Tampa Bay Rays

Look for Beeks and a solid Rays bullpen to shut down a weak Baltimore lineup that ranks 28th in runs scored. Tampa Bay's offense has scored 14 runs in their last two games and should win the opener in Baltimore to improve their road record to 11-6 Friday.

Leg 2: New York Yankees -1.5 vs. Chicago White Sox (-105)

The Yankees will open up a series with the White Sox at home after taking three of four from Chicago on the road just last week. On Friday, New York will tab MLB ERA leader Nestor Cortes, who dominated the White Sox on Sunday, going eight strong innings while allowing just three base runners and one run. The Yankees have won 11 of their previous 12 in Yankee Stadium, so look for their pitching to guide them to a victory in the series opener against a White Sox club that is just 3-7 as underdogs this season.

Parlay #1 : Rays ML/ Yankees -1.5 (+239)

MLB Parlay #2

Leg 1: Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Under 9 Runs (-115)

The Guardians and Tigers start a weekend series Friday, with both clubs coming off of a series loss. Tigers' starter Tarik Skubal has thrown 13 scoreless innings over his last two starts, and he'll face a Cleveland team that ranks in the middle of most offensive categories. Looking at recent trends, the total has gone under in 11 of Detroit's last 15 and four of Cleveland's last six.

"@TarikSkubal was locked in today" - @MLB

The Tigers lineup only scored five runs in their previous series, and they rank dead last in runs scored in the MLB. Expect a low-scoring game with Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal on the hill Friday.

Leg 2: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Over 8 Runs (-105)

The Brewers' Eric Lauer and the Nationals' Erick Fedde will take the mound for their respective sides Friday. In each of their previous three starts, the total has gone under, which can be attributed mostly to strong run support. The Brewers have been one of the better hitting clubs in the MLB this year, as they rank sixth in runs and eighth in OPS. Expect the over to be hit here for what would be the fifth time in six road games for Washington and the 13th of 19 on the season.

Parlay #2: Guardians vs. Tigers Over 9/ Brewers vs. Nationals Over 9 (+265)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt