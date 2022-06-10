Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Austin Riley & Aaron Judge - June 9th | 2022 MLB Season

With several MLB games taking place this Thursday, June 9, let's go through the best player prop bets to make.

MLB Player Prop #1: Austin Riley Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, June 9, 7:20 p.m. EDT

The Atlanta Braves' young third baseman had a breakout season in 2021, where he hit .303 with 33 home runs and a .898 OPS. This year, he hit a rough patch in May, but in his last 15 contests, he's hitting 349 with a 1.159 OPS. This span includes seven home runs and 48 total bases for an average of 3.2 per game.

Expect Riley to see some good pitches to mash on Thursday against Pittsburgh Pirates righty J.T. Brubaker, who gave up five earned runs in his previous start. Riley went 2-for-3 last season with two dingers off of Brubaker, and the Pirates starter surrendered three long balls in his last outing.

Braves.com/vote Did we mention that you can vote for @austinriley1308 to go to the All-Star Game? Because you totally can.

"Did we mention that you can vote for [Austin Riley] to go to the All-Star Game? Because you totally can."

As the projected third hitter on Thursday, and considering the other talented hitters in the Braves order, Riley likely won't be pitched around.

MLB Player Prop #2: Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBIs (-105)

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Thursday, June 9, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Aaron Judge is the favorite for American League MVP right now, and he's putting up monster numbers in 2022. He's homered 10 times in his last 21 games, and he's recorded 18 RBIs for the New York Yankees over that span. He also has a 1.145 OPS, and he'll see plenty of opportunities to drive in runs as the two-hitter on one of the best offenses in the MLB. Look for Judge to succeed against Bundy, whom he's already taken deep three times in his career in 21 plate appearances.

The Yankees only mustered one run on Wednesday, which is a rarity nowadays, considering they had been averaging just under seven runs per game in their last seven prior to Wednesday.

No.22 from Judge puts us up by 2

"No.22 from Judge puts us up by 2" - @Yankees

The New York lineup as a whole should feast off of Dylan Bundy and his 5.57 ERA, which will help Judge add to his 45 RBIs on the year.

