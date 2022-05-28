×
Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Shane Bieber, Kyle Bradish, Adley Rutschmann - May 27th | 2022 MLB Season

Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians
Lucas Abrenica
ANALYST
Modified May 28, 2022 01:17 AM IST
There are 28 MLB teams playing this Friday, May 27, so let's go through the best player props to target today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Shane Bieber Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Friday, May 27, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Shane Bieber is coming off a start where he struck out 10 Tigers hitters on Sunday. The start before that, the Guardians righty K'd seven hitters in Minnesota, and in his previous six starts, he's reached seven or more punchouts four times.

"Shane Bieber, Dirty Back to Back Knuckle Curves." - @ Rob Friedman

Against a Detroit team that's statistically the worst offensively and one that strikes out at the 10th-highest rate in the league, Bieber should be able to sit down seven hitters on Friday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Kyle Bradish Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+128)

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Friday, May 27, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

The Orioles' rookie Kyle Bradish doesn't have eye-popping stats by any means. He's 1-3 with a 5.74 ERA, but he is averaging over one strikeout per inning. In his previous three starts, he's K'd 22 batters in 16 2/3 innings.

"Our first rookie with at least 10 K's in a start since Wei-Yin Chen in 2012" - @ Baltimore Orioles

The Red Sox have a lineup that can go off, evidenced by the fact that they've scored 16 runs in two of their last three games, so if Bradish can stay in the game long enough, he should have no problems recording five punchouts.

MLB Player Prop #3: Adley Rutschman Over 0.5 Singles (+140)

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Friday, May 27th, 7:10 P.M. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Former #1 overall pick Adley Rutschman made his MLB debut last Saturday, and on Wednesday, he recorded the first multi-hit game of his young career.

Also Read Article Continues below
"FIRST MLB HIT IS A GOOD ONE!" - @ Baltimore Orioles

Rutschman already looks comfortable facing major league pitching, and against Garret Whitlock in a hitter-friendly park, expect the Orioles' rookie catcher to pick up a base knock in Friday's series opener.

