Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Teoscar Hernandez, Rafael Devers, Roansy Contreras - June 15th | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action this Wednesday, June 15, there are tons of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to bet on today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Teoscar Hernandez Over 1.5 Total Bases (-130)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 15, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Teoscar Hernandez has been excellent against lefties this season in limited at-bats. He's 7-for-22 off of southpaws, with three extra base hits, and last season he hit .375 in opposite-handed matchups.

Hernandez will take his swings off Bruce Zimmerman, who has given up 28 total hits in his last three starts and has an opponent average of .306 on the year. He's also surrendered 15 dingers this season, so there's a good chance balls could be flying out of the yard in this one.

MLB Player Prop #2: Rafael Devers Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 15, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Rafael Devers enters Wednesday's contest riding a three-game home run streak. He's now amassed 16 total bases in his previous six games and will look to keep mashing against the A's and James Kaprielian.

Kaprielian has allowed 30 homers in his MLB career in 29 starts and five relief appearances. He also has a very high fly-ball rate which could spell disaster at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Devers is also slugging .627 against righties this year after slugging .621 last year in a full season versus right-handers. Look for the Red Sox third baseman to do some damage in this one.

MLB Player Prop #3: Roansy Contreras Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 15, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Roansy Contreras will be making his fifth start of the year, and so far, he's looked good over a small sample size. He holds a 2.57 ERA on the season with no decisions, and as a starter, his ERA is even better at 2.21. He's struck out 15 hitters in 11 innings over his past two starts, and he'll be up against a Cardinals team that has one of the lowest strikeout rates in the MLB. He has fanned five or more hitters in four of his five starts, so look for the 22-year-old to continue racking up the Ks on Wednesday.

