Best MLB Player Props to target: Adam Wainwright, Eric Lauer, Connor Joe - May 20th | 2022 MLB Season

MLB Player Prop #1: Adam Wainwright Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Friday, May 20, 6:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

On Sunday, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina won their 203rd game as a battery, the most in MLB history. Wainwright threw six solid innings of two-run ball against the Giants to achieve the feat, which was his third consecutive quality start. The 40-year-old has been pitching well lately, lowering his ERA to 3.15 on the year. Even at this age, he's striking out 7.4 batters per nine innings, which is right around his career average. He'll be facing a Pirates team Friday that punches out at the seventh-highest rate in the MLB and one that holds the third-lowest OPS, meaning they're unlikely to have a lot of base runners in the series opener.

Expect Wainwright to have a similar outing to his first start of the year, where he K'd six hitters in six frames at home versus Pittsburgh.

MLB Player Prop #2: Eric Lauer Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-138)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Friday, May 20, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Eric Lauer gets the nod Friday in the first game of the Brewers' weekend series hosting the Nationals. Lauer has been mowing hitters down in his last few starts, averaging 9.3 Ks per game in his last four outings. He's increased his Ks per nine rate to 12.7 this year, up from last season's 8.9. We'll see how long his dominance lasts, but Friday, he'll be facing a Nationals team that only strikeouts in 19.9% of their plate appearances, the fourth-best rate in the majors. Expect Lauer to stay under seven punchouts today against a contact hitting Washington lineup.

MLB Player Prop #3: Connor Joe Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-105)

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Friday, May 20, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

The Rockies average 6.2 runs per game at home this year, and Connor Joe usually features as Colorado's leadoff hitter. Joe has a .383 OBP this month, and he's come around to score in nine of the Rockies' last 10 home games.

Look for Joe to keep finding ways to get on base and score on Friday.

