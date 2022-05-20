New York Mets vs Colorado Rockies Prediction & Match Preview - May 22nd | MLB Season 2022

The New York Mets will wrap up their series in the Mile High City as they play the series finale against the Colorado Rockies on May 22. The New York Mets hope to keep the positive momentum from winning a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals while the Colorado Rockies hope to salvage what can only be characterized as a rough start to the month of May. The New York Mets will send All-Star right-hander Taijuan Walker to the hill while the Colorado Rockies will counter with a right-hander of their own, Chad Kuhl.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs Colorado Rockies | MLB 2022 Regular Season

Date and TIme: Sunday, May 22, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

New York Mets Preview:

Although the Mets won their matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals in the series finale, the team was dealt a devastating blow when ace Max Scherzer hit the Injured List for a minimum of six weeks with an oblique injury. The IL now includes three members of the Mets starting rotation. Jacob deGrom and Tylor Megill are also working their way back from arm injuries. However, the Mets will hope to ride the positive momentum and depth that they have accumulated during the offseason. The team is 11-7 this month, which has been good enough to hold a strong lead in the National League East, but will have to try and keep their record afloat until their pitching staff is at full strength.

Key Player- Pete Alonso

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

The Polar Bear has been uncaged this month as Pete Alonso has been on a torrid pace in May. The slugging first baseman owns an OPS of 1.015 after mashing six home runs and driving in 19 runs in 18 games. His biggest moment byfar was the walk-off two run homer he smashed to win the game over the St. Louis Cardinals. Alonso has emerged as an offensive juggernaut for this staff that is seemingly allergic to the long ball. Alonso is slugging .659 over his last 14 days.

"Pete Alonso has to be one of my favorite players to watch hit homers. Dude absolutely lives for launching nukes." - @ Jared Carrabis

"Pete Alonso has to be one of my favorite players to watch hit homers. Dude absolutely lives for launching nukes." - @ Jared Carrabis

To have Alonso, who won the Home Run Derby in Coors Field last year, enter the Rockies ballpark on this hot of a streak will be entertaining to say the least.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup:

Brandon Nimmo, CF Mark Canha, LF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B J.D. Davis, DH Jeff McNeil, 2B Starling Marte, RF Eduardo Escobar, 3B Tomas Nido, C

Colorado Rockies Preview:

The Rockies have seriously regressed in the month of May. Star free agent acquisition Kris Bryant hit the IL after the club had a COVID outbreak, and the team has struggled to bounce back. They reside in what has been deemed the most competitive division in the National League West, and the defending division champion San Francisco Giants find themselves in third. It will be a long road back for the Rockies; however, getting Bryant back in the next week or so should help.

Key Player - C.J. Cron

San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies

Cron has been a bright spot for the Colorado Rockies offense as he has been among the league leaders in home runs and runs batted in, something that has helped keep the Rockies afloat. Cron has benefitted heavily from the friendly confines of Coors Field, as the first baseman has an absolutely unbelievable .739 slugging percentage at home.

"CJ Cron is 5th in the Majors in HR, 5th in RBI, and is hitting .319. Gotta love that Colorado air" - @ Eric Cross

"CJ Cron is 5th in the Majors in HR, 5th in RBI, and is hitting .319. Gotta love that Colorado air" - @ Eric Cross

The Coors effect is strong in the first baseman who seems destined to have the best season of his career as he hopes to keep the Rockies competitive down the stretch.

Colorado Rockies Predicted Lineup:

Connor Joe, DH Charlie Blackmon, RF CJ Cron, 1B Ryan McMahon, 3B Brendan Rogers, 2B Jose Iglesias, SS Sam Hilliard, LF Yonthan Daza, CF Dom Nunez, C

New York Mets vs Colorado Rockies Predicition

Both teams will be prone to surrendering the home run in this matchup. However, the New York Mets are far superior in their pitching, both in the rotation and the pen, so expect the Mets to hold the Rockies at bay long enough for Alonso to do some damage. Mets win the game 5-2.

