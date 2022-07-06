Best MLB Player Props for today: Aaron Nola, Yordan Alvarez, Anthony Rizzo - July 6th | 2022 MLB Season

With 14 MLB games in action this Wednesday, July 6, let's take a look at the best player props being offered across all matchups.

MLB Player Prop #1: Aaron Nola Under 5.5 Hits Allowed (-130)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 6, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Aaron Nola has put together a solid season thus far, currently holding a 3.13 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 10.2 Ks per nine rate. At home this year, he's allowing 6.3 hits per nine in around 6 1/3 innings pitched per start. The Nationals were blanked on Tuesday and put up just three hits all game. Nola has limited opponents to five or fewer hits in six of his last nine outings, some coming against top-hitting clubs.

"Aaron Nola, Filthy Knuckle Curves." - Rob Friedman

Keep an eye out for Juan Soto's status because if he's forced to miss Wednesday's contest, then Nola will have an easier time navigating this lineup.

MLB Player Prop #2: Yordan Alvarez Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-120)

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 6, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Yordan Alvarez has been on fire and has cemented himself as one of baseball's best hitters. He's notched four runs in his last two contests, and in his previous 30 starts, he has an OBP of .481. With Brad Keller on the mound for the Royals, look for Alvarez to cross the plate at least once out of the three spot on Wednesday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Anthony Rizzo Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 6, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

"22 HOME RUNS FOR ANTHONY RIZZO!" - Yankees Videos

Anthony Rizzo is on pace for the most home runs in his career. He's been an integral part of a Yankees club that holds the best MLB record. Rizzo has great career numbers at PNC Park and will be playing there for the first time in over a year. He is a career .299 hitter in 80 games and has 43 extra-base hits in Pittsburgh.

Rizzo missed Tuesday's game, but if he starts on Wednesday, look for him to have a productive day at the plate facing Mitch Keller and the Pirates.

