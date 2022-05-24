Best MLB Player props for today: Dane Dunning, Patrick Wisdom, Aaron Judge - May 24th | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team playing today, Tuesday, May 24, there are more than enough player prop options to target.

MLB Player Prop #1: Dane Dunning Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 24, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Dane Dunning will make his ninth start of the year Tuesday against the Angels. The 27-year-old righty has faced the Angels twice this year already, in which he's struck out 13 hitters in 9 2/3 frames. The Angels have a very strong lineup, but they do strike out at the fifth-highest rate in the MLB. Dunning is averaging almost exactly one strikeout per inning, so if he can go five or more innings, then he should be a lock to get at least five punchouts.

"Dane Dunning, Wicked 80mph Slider." - @ Rob Friedman

MLB Player Prop #2: Patrick Wisdom Over 0.5 RBIs (+150)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 24, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Patrick Wisdom has been very productive recently, as he's currently on a four-game home run streak. The Cubs are averaging six runs per contest over their last four, and they'll be facing Tyler Mahle and his 1.35 WHIP on Tuesday. Wisdom has been on fire, and even as the projected seventh hitter, he should see enough opportunities to drive in a run against a terrible Reds pitching staff in a hitter-friendly park.

"When you're hot, you're hot." - @ Chicago Cubs

MLB Player Prop #3: Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 24, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Aaron Judge has been one of, if not the hottest hitter in baseball over the past week. He has five home runs and has gone 12-for-26 since last Tuesday. He also has seven runs scored over that span, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. After his two dingers Monday night, he's up to 17 home runs on the year, which gives him a five home run MLB lead over the next closest player. Look for the Yankees' outfielder to keep crushing baseballs on Tuesday.

"You be the Judge." - @ New York Yankees

