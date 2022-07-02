Best MLB Player Props for today: Gerrit Cole, Tony Gonsolin, Ronald Acuna Jr. - July 1st | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action this Friday, July 1, there are a ton of player props being offered. Let's sift through the best props below.

MLB Player Prop #1: Gerrit Cole To Record A WIn (-110)

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Friday, June 1, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gerrit Cole today:



7 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 8 SO, 2 BB, 106 P



Season ERA: 2.99 Gerrit Cole today:7 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 8 SO, 2 BB, 106 PSeason ERA: 2.99 https://t.co/24v4Ch9IqC

"Gerrit Cole today: 7 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 8 SO, 2 BB, 106 P Season ERA: 2.99" - Talkin' Yanks

Gerrit Cole enters Friday's contest with a 6-2 record through 15 starts. The Yankees are listed as -225 favorites for this game, and they've won six of the last seven matchups in Cleveland. Cole's clubs have also won four of the previous five starts he's had against Cleveland.

The Yankees' righty has allowed just two earned runs over his last 20 1/3 frames, so expect him to keep dominating and for him to pick up his seventh victory.

MLB Player Prop #2: Tony Gonsolin To Record A WIn (+105)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Friday, June 1, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

"Tony Gonsolin, Wicked Splitter." - Rob Friedman

Tony Gonsolin currently has a 9-0 record to go with a 1.58 ERA and 0.44 WHIP. He's been lights out in virtually every start and is yet to be charged with a loss through 14 outings. The righty is one inning shy at the moment of qualifying for the MLB lead in ERA, which he could be leading by day's end.

Blake Snell takes the hill on the other side, and he's 0-5 on the year while his club is 0-7 in his starts. Look for Gonsolin to climb into the double digits for wins against the Padres on Friday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Ronald Acuna Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Friday, July 1, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Ronald Acuna Jr. hasn't played since June 25, but he's expected to be in the lineup Friday. If he starts, he'll have a favorable matchup against Mike Minor and the Reds. Minor has a 7.71 ERA and 1.64 WHIP this season and hasn't been able to be effective at all thus far. Acuna at the top of the lineup in a hitter-friendly park means he'll have a good chance to record two or more total bases in this one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far