Best MLB Player Props for today: Jose Altuve, Marcus Stroman, Rafael Devers - May 19th | 2022 MLB Season

With several MLB games on this May 19, let's go through the best player props to cash out on Thursday night.

MLB Player Prop #1: Jose Altuve Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-125)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Thursday, May 19, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Arlington, TX

Jose Altuve has been on a hot streak recently, evidenced by his .316 average and .391 OBP in the month of May. He's also come around to score 15 times in 15 games this month and should have a good chance to increase that number Thursday. Altuve and the Astros will face Glen Otto, who carries a 1.42 WHIP this season. Otto is averaging under five innings per start in 2022, so don't expect him to have a long leash.

Houston Astros @astros Picking up where we left off. Picking up where we left off. https://t.co/9Z5I1dvCVB

"Picking up where we left off." - @ Houston Astros

This means a mediocre Texas bullpen will have to eat up a decent amount of innings, and Altuve, as the leadoff hitter, will likely see five plate appearances Thursday night.

MLB Player Prop #2: Marcus Stroman Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+120)

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Thursday, May 19, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Marcus Stroman gets the nod Thursday against a Diamondbacks club that strikes out 25.4% of the time, the second-highest mark in the MLB. This will be his first start since May 1. Before his absence, it appeared Stroman was finding his stride, as he has thrown 13 innings in his last two starts while surrendering only two earned runs.

"Marcus Stroman is back & on the mound tonight!" - @ Cubs Zone

The 31-year-old right-hander averages close to a strikeout per inning, but with an Arizona lineup that swings and misses a ton, expect him to go deep into the game and rack up the Ks along the way.

MLB Player Prop#3: Rafael Devers Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-125)

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Thursday, May 19, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Devers has been on a tear recently, as he increased his hitting streak to 12 games Wednesday. This month, the Boston third baseman has a .410 average and a .455 OBP. He's also scored 12 runs in 15 games in May, and as the two-hole hitter against an inexperienced George Kirby, look for him to come around to score at least once against Seattle on Thursday.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt