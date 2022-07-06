Best MLB Player Props for today: Sandy Alcantara, Jameson Taillon, Luis Garcia - July 5th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 15 MLB Games on tap this Tuesday, July 5. With all these player props being offered, let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips.

MLB Player Prop #1: Sandy Alcantara Over 20.5 Outs Recorded (-125)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 5, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Sandy Alcantara has been a workhorse all season, leading the majors in innings pitched by a full 11 frames. He's now completed seven or more innings in 10 straight starts, and he averaged just under eight frames per outing in June.

Expect Alcantara to finish the seventh inning once against an Angels lineup that scored only four runs in their weekend series.

MLB Player Prop #2: Jameson Taillon Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-116)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 5, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

James Taillon will be facing his former club for the first time in his career on Tuesday. Taillon is enjoying what's been his best year so far, sporting a 9-1 record and 3.32 ERA through 15 starts. He's managed to up his Ks per nine rate to 7.4 this year. Over his last three, he's struck out 17 in 16 1/3 innings.

The Pirates have gone down on strikes more than any other team besides the Angels. Look for Taillon to record at least 5 Ks in his return to Pittsburgh.

MLB Player Prop #3: Luis Garcia To Record A Win (+120)

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 5, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Luis Garica enters Tuesday's contest with a 6-5 record, 3.54 ERA, and 1.06 WHIP. He's recorded four of his six wins at home and has an excellent chance to add to the tally versus a weak Royals lineup. Kansas City ranks 27th in runs per nine, and they've dropped five of their previous six when facing Houston. Look for Garcia to pick up the win against Zack Greinke and the visiting Royals on Tuesday.

