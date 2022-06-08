Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: George Springer, Keegan Thompson, Ranger Suarez - June 7th | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team in action, let's go through the best player props this Tuesday, June 7.

MLB Player Prop #1: George Springer Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 7, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kaufmann Stadium, Kansas City, MO

George Springer went hitless in the series opener between his Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals, snapping his five-game hitting streak. Still, he has 12 total bases in his last six games, including two home runs over that span. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old and the Blue Jays will face Brad Keller, who is sporting a 6.67 ERA in his last five starts, including almost 12 hits given up per nine innings. Expect Springer to have a solid day at the plate against the struggling Keller and the Royals.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays

Number SEVEN this season.



Springer leads off in style #SpringerDinger Number 50 of his career.Number SEVEN this season.Springer leads off in style Number 50 of his career. Number SEVEN this season. Springer leads off in style 😎 #SpringerDinger https://t.co/dZSjgiHYor

"Number 50 of his career. Number SEVEN this season. Springer leads off in style" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

MLB Player Prop #2: Keegan Thompson Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+112)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 7, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Keegan Thompson has a 6-0 record this year, with a 1.99 ERA in 12 appearances, which includes four starts. His K/9 rate is 7.5, and as a starter, he averages a tad under five innings pitched per outing. The Orioles have the eighth-highest strikeout rate in the MLB, so it wouldn't be surprising if Thompson hit the over through the first two or three frames.

MLB Player Prop #3: Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+118)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 7, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Ranger Suarez gets the start Tuesday, averaging 5.4 strikeouts per start in his last five outings. It's important to note that recently fired manager Joe Girardi had a tendency to pull Suarez early, so it'll be interesting to see how deep into the game he'll go under new manager Rob Thomson.

"Ranger Suárez, Nasty Changeups." - @ Rob Friedman

The Brewers lineup that he'll be facing ranks seventh-highest in strikeout percentage, and lately, as an offense, they're putting up just 2.4 runs per game in their previous five. Expect Suarez, who averages just under 0.9 strikeouts per inning, to notch four Ks in this one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far