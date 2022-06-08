Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Odds, Preview, & Player Props | Wednesday, June 8th

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: Two player props have great value

Tonight, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Tied at one game apiece, these teams will surely see this game as a must-win scenario.

The huge difference in Game 2 was the shooting of both teams. Both teams shot 15-37 from three-point range, but the Warriors excelled in the paint as well. We've identified two player props that have great value. Let's get into it!

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team, followed by two of the best player props and a prediction for the game.

Boston Celtics Preview:

"TONIGHT NBA Finals Game 3"

After winning Game 1 in San Francisco, the Celtics were completely dismantled by the Warriors in Game 2.

When looking at the box score, you can see the Celtics out-rebounded the Warriors and shot the same percentage from 3-point range. But, they struggled with their interior game and shot only 37.5% from the field.

The Boston Celtics will look to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to attack the Warriors' interior defenders and make plays. A major advantage the Celtics will look to take advantage of is the size mismatch.

If they can attack the glass, especially on the offensive end, they will be in a great spot to win this game.

Golden State Warriors Preview:

"Taking the show on the road"

The Golden State Warriors beat down the Celtics in Game 2 of this series, which was highlighted by Jordan Poole's great play off the bench.

Coach Steve Kerr, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been in this situation many times. Together, they have continued this Warriors dynasty.

The key to victory for the Warriors tonight is to weather the storm early. Boston Celtics fans are going to be crazy. This is the first time since 2010 that one of the most storied franchises in NBA history will be back in the Finals.

If Steph Curry and company can find a way to prevent the crowd from being a factor, they'll be in a good position to win.

Player Prop #1: Marcus Smart over 22.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-115)

Smart should respond in a big way after an awful performance in Game 2. He has averaged 25.3 points, rebounds and assists during this year's playoffs. Marcus Smart will see big minutes in tonight's game and is due for a good performance.

Player Prop #2: Draymond Green under 21.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-115)

Like Smart, Draymond Green provides a spark for this Warriors team. He is a very emotional player and sometimes that gets the best of him. After his antics in Game 2, it's very possible that Green could get ejected from the game.

Although we aren't banking on that, we are going to take his under in points, rebounds and assists.

Prediction: LEAN Celtics -3.5 (-110)

