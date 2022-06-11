Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Odds, Player Props, & Prediction | Friday, June 10th

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: Game 4 could be the most competitive yet

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics took Game 3 with a 116-100 victory to take a 2-1 series lead, so the Warriors are in a must-win game. This is shaping up to be an extremely competitive game, and if you want betting action on the game, you've come to the right place. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two player props for the game followed by a prediction.

Player Prop #1: Andrew Wiggins over 5.5 Rebounds (-135)

"We gotta be desperate to win tomorrow," Andrew Wiggins tweeted.

Andrew Wiggins has been a consistent part of the Warriors' playoff run this far. He is averaging 6.84 rebounds per game on 11.80 rebound chances per game in the playoffs. These are great trends to see when taking a player prop, because we see that he has hit the line a lot more than he has missed.

Another great indicator that this is a great value bet is that he's seeing about double the rebounding chances per game to the line we're asking him to go over.

Wiggins has seen more than 35 minutes per game over Golden State's last two series. With his volume and usage at such a high rate lately, this is a great bet to take.

Player Prop #2: Jayson Tatum over 26.5 Points (-120)

"Jayson Tatum has the most points AND assists in the 2022 NBA Playoffs!" Basketball Forever tweeted.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the main scorers for the Boston Celtics this season. That hasn't changed one bit during the playoffs. During this year's postseason, Tatum has averaged 26.28 points per game. Tatum and the Boston Celtics will look to take a 3-1 series lead over the Warriors on Friday night, so we're expecting Tatum to be much more aggressive.

Through the first three games, Tatum has shot the ball poorly. However, the volume of shots is still there. He has taken 19.7 shots per game in the series. When a player has a volume that's consistently high, it's hard to take their points prop when it's put so low. So, we're going with Tatum to score 27-plus points on Friday night!

Pick/Prediction: LEAN Celtics 1H -1.5 (-110)

This game should be very competitive, but the Celtics are still the better overall team. Golden State can score at will and play solid defense, but the Celtics have shown they can keep up. Expect the Boston Celtics to come out hot and lead by 2-plus points at the break.

