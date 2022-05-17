Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat kick off the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday in what is sure to be a heated series.

It wasn't hard to predict the Heat would be in the conference finals, as the one seed gave them an incredibly easy path. They demolished the Hawks in five games and made quick work of the 76ers to land a spot in the semifinals.

Some may argue they are not battle-tested, but they have crushed every opponent that has gotten in their way.

In comparison, the eight games the Celtics had to win to make it to the conference finals were much more challenging. They swept the Nets in impressive fashion, but needed seven games to end the Bucks' season.

Regardless of how they got here, both teams are just four wins away from a finals berth.

Boston Celitcs vs Miami Heat Series Betting Odds

To Win the Series Series Spread To Sweep To Win in 7 Celtics -175 -1.5 (+106) +800 +500 Heat +145 +1.5 (-130) +2200 +450

Boston Celitcs vs Miami Heat Best Picks for the Series

Miami Heat Games 1 and 2

Don't bet against Miami at home. Every streak has to come to an end eventually, but Miami has not lost at home since March 26th. It would be completely inadvisable to bet on Boston in FTX Arena until they prove they can win there.

Al Horford to Record a Double-Double

Al Horford has been the X-factor for Boston in these playoffs. He has been scoring points and cleaning the boards. Horford will need to put up some double-doubles for his team to win this series.

1. John Havlicek (37 years old)

Jimmy Butler Over on Points + Rebounds + Assists

The Heat have an incredible lineup from top to bottom, but this is Jimmy Butler's team and, for them to win, he has to play well. He doesn't always have to score thirty for a Heat victory, but when he's cleaning glass and dealing assists, he's putting his team in a position to win.

Jayson Tatum Over on Points

Jayson Tatum has taken it to another level in these playoffs. He's been an elite player for several years now, but in the past month, he's made a case for a spot among the top-five players in the NBA.

It is unreal to watch him work and if he continues to play as he has, Boston may just win their 18th championship.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction

Between the two conference finals, this series will be far more entertaining.

It'll feature better players and closer games; it will take six if not seven games to determine a winner. Miami has been disrespected to this point and people shouldn't be surprised if they end up in the finals.

It's going to be a HEATed series.

Miami Heat to Win the East (+145)

