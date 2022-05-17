"You already been to like 3-4 conference finals... Time running out on Jimmy Butler” - Stephen A. Smith emphasizes pressure to deliver will be on Heat leader and not Celtics' 3x All-Star

The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is under more pressure than the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum in the Eastern Conference finals, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said.

The Heat and Celtics, who finished as the East's top two teams, will collide in the seven-game series, competing for a spot in the NBA Finals. The series begins Tuesday night in Miami.

The teams have been two of the best in the conference over the past few years. They will face off in a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals from the bubble, which Miami won, in 2020. Miami lost to the LA Lakers in those finals despite Butler's spectacular performance that earned the star praise.

With Butler still waiting on his first championship, Smith believes age is becoming a factor, which is not the case with Tatum:

"When I look at Jayson Tatum, you already been to like three-four conference finals. And you’re 24 years old. You’ve got time on your side. Time running out on Jimmy Butler."

While Butler is 32 and in great physical condition, the likelihood of Miami keeping its core around him for another five years is slim. The six-time All-Star will be too old to be the leader of the team after another rebuild.

Tatum, however, is young enough to still have several chances at the NBA Finals and survive multiple rebuilds on the way to a championship. He is a three-time All-Star.

The two stars will take center stage as the Eastern Conference finals begin.

Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum have been spectacular en route to the Eastern Conference finals

Jimmy Butler (22) and Jayson Tatum (0) will face off in the Eastern Conference finals

Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum have led their teams during the playoffs and will need to continue to be great to reach the NBA Finals.

Butler has been just a little bit better so far.

If Butler can maintain being better than Tatum for one more series, he can elevate the Miami Heat over the Boston Celtics and into the NBA Finals. But it will not be easy.

Both teams are gritty and physical, which should lead to a spectacular Eastern Conference finals.

Boston (51-31) won two of its three regular-season meetings with Miami (53-29).

Games 1 and 2 are in Miami on Tuesday and Thursday.

