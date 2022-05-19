Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction May 19, 2022 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat play Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals tonight at FTX Arena.

Game 1 went as expected, with Al Horford and Marcus Smart being ruled out midday. The Celtics made an early push going into half-time with an eight-point lead, but that lead quickly disappeared in the second half.

The Celtics only managed 14 points in the third quarter. Miami scored 39 in the third and rode that lead all the way to victory.

"It all changed at halftime. Miami HEAT basketball was on full display after that." - @MiamiHEAT

Marcus Smart is expected to make a comeback in Game 2, but it's unclear how much of a factor that foot injury will be in this series. Al Horford will still be out and has been ruled out indefinitely.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Time & Date: Thursday, May 19, 8:30 PM EDT

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Celtics +3.5 (-110) +136 Over 206.5 (-110) Heat -3.5 (-110) -162 Under 206.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Best Picks

Jimmy Butler turned in one heck of a performance in Game 1, but the Heat can't expect him to do that every game.

Other guys are going to have to step up and collect some stats of their own. Bam Adebayo is one guy who played poorly in Game 1, but should turn it around tonight. Bettors can expect him to play more like he did against Philly.

Bam Adebayo Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-115)

P.J. Tucker has been great for Miami. He is a glue guy who plays his role well.

He's not there to score 25, but he's going to get some easy points, clean the glass and get the rest of the guys going. He fits in well with this team and should continue to do his job tonight.

PJ Tucker Over 13.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-130)

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Prediction

As stated in the series preview, no one should bet against Miami at home. The Heat proved that in Game 1 and they'll look to do so again in Game 2. If this series goes to seven games, it'll be because the home team wins every game.

Miami Heat -3.5 (-110)

