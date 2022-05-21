Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction May 21, 2022 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are set for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The series is tied at one game apiece as these teams head to Boston.

In Game 2, we learned that this team needs Marcus Smart. The Celtics were without Smart in Game 1 and they lost by 11. Smart made his return in Game 2 and laid a beat down on the Heat. Boston won in impressive fashion, 127- 102, with Smart putting up a 24 / 9 / 12 stat line.

A loss at home for the Heat completely changed the series. It was predicted that the Heat would take this series in six games.

To do that now, they would have to win two games in Boston and the TD Garden is not an easy place for a visiting team to play. If Boston can take these next two games at home, the series would be all but over for Miami.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Time & Date: Saturday, May 21, 8:30 PM EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Heat +6.5 (-108) +220 Over 208.5 (-110) Celtics -6.5 (-112) -270 Under 208.5 (-110)

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Best Picks

All of Miami's starters had a soft performance in Game 2; they will need to step it up to have a chance in Game 3.

Bam Adebayo has been seriously underperforming of late; he either needs to turn things around or sit out the rest of this series.

Bam Adebayo Over 22.5 Points + Rebounds

StatMuse @statmuse first two rounds Conference Finals:



19.1 14.6 8.0 PPG

10.1 7.7 6.5 RPG

3.4 2.7 1.5 APG

"Bam Adebayo regular season, first two rounds, Conference Finals:" - @statmuse

The crowd is going to be electric in Boston. This team has been on the hunt for its first finals appearance since 2010.

Twelve years is unacceptable in the city of Boston. These boys will be excited to ball in front of the home crowd and bettors can expect Jayson Tatum to lead the way.

Jayson Tatum Over 28.5 Points (+102)

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

After winning Game 1, Boston has control of this series and, if they play right, they can ride this all the way to the finals.

However, in order to maintain control, they have to win these next two games at home. Then, they have the chance to eliminate all hope for Miami, but the Heat won't give up easily.

Miami Heat +6.5 (-108)

