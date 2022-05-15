Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Sunday, May 15th

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview: Can the Celtics close out the series at home?

The Milwaukee Bucks hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The winner of tonight's game will meet up with the #1 seed Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. This series has been extremely fun to watch, and the road team has found more success, thus far, than the road squad. This is an important trend to consider.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team, followed by a prediction for Game 7.

Boston Celtics Preview:

"Best two words in basketball... Game 7"- @celtics

Led by Jayson Tatum's 46-point performance, the Boston Celtics won Game 6 to force Game 7 in Boston. Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford have stepped up big time for the Celtics in this series. The most impressive thing about the Celtics, this far, has been their contribution from the bench. Boston's depth gives them a slight edge in tonight's matchup because of their ability to get production from numerous different players. The Celtics' defense has been the key to their success, as they have held one of the best-scoring offenses in the league to under 110 points in every game of the series. The Celtics have committed to slowing down the pace and limiting the number of possessions the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have. Boston will be ready to go tonight in front of their home crowd.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview:

"Back to Boston"- @Bucks

The injury to Khris Middleton has affected the Milwaukee Bucks offense greatly. They now strictly rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday to score and facilitate. The defending NBA Champs have their work cut out for them today, as a Game 7 on the road is a difficult atmosphere to overcome. If there is any team that can do it, it is this Bucks team led by Giannis. The Bucks will need contributions from role players such as Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, and Bobby Portis. If Milwaukee can have big games from these guys, then they will surely have a shot to come away from Game 7 victorious.

Pick/Prediction: LEAN Boston Celtics -5 (-110)

This game is an absolute toss-up. It could go so many different ways that it's extremely difficult to pick a side. Boston has more depth and versatility than Milwaukee, but you can't count the defending champions out. Although the home court hasn't been a factor yet, we're leaning toward the Celtics to win and cover the spread at home. It's not an official play; it's just a lean. Enjoy the game!

Edited by Windy Goodloe