Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 14th | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will be home to take on the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. The Red Sox took two of three from Seattle and have been on a roll recently, winning nine of their last 11 games and moving their record to 32-29. Meanwhile, the now 21-41 Athletics have dropped 11 of 12 after their loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

The visiting Athletics will send out lefty Jared Koenig, who will be making just his second start of the year. In his first career start, he gave up four runs in four frames versus the Braves. The Red Sox are 11-4 against southpaws this year, including seven of their last seven. Koenig was excellent in Triple-A before getting called up, pitching to a 2.21 ERA over 53 innings pitched, but this Boston lineup will be the best he's faced in his professional career, and he could struggle like he did last Wednesday.

A's Cast @athleticscast24



Congrats to Jared Koenig on his 1st MLB Strikeout!



🗣: "Sean Murphy says give me the baseball, thats going to our dugout and thats going to the family."Congrats to Jared Koenig on his 1st MLB Strikeout!🗣: @vincebaseball "Sean Murphy says give me the baseball, thats going to our dugout and thats going to the family." Congrats to Jared Koenig on his 1st MLB Strikeout!🗣: @vincebaseball https://t.co/wTvvBMLv5N

"Congrats to Jared Koenig on his 1st MLB Strikeout!" - A's Cast

The Red Sox will have Nick Pivetta take the mound on Tuesday, sporting a 5-5 record and 3.78 ERA. Pivetta has a solid 1.14 ERA, and he'll be happy to face an Athletics lineup that dominated back on June 4. In that outing, he tossed seven scoreless innings while punching out seven Oakland hitters. In his career, he's now thrown 14 shutout innings against the Athletics, with 17 Ks over two starts. This Athletics lineup ranks last in the MLB in batting average, 29th in OBP, and 28th in runs per game. Look for Pivetta to have a solid performance facing one of the weakest hitting teams in baseball.

Red Sox @RedSox



Controlling the Zone x 7 Ks in 7 shutout innings.Controlling the Zone x @NationalPro 7 Ks in 7 shutout innings. Controlling the Zone x @NationalPro https://t.co/5T1bBAfgSe

"7 Ks in 7 shutout innings." - Red Sox

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 14, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +184 +1.5 (-110) Over 9.5 (+100) Boston Red Sox -220 -1.5 (-110) Under 9.5 (-122)

The A's are just 1-5 in their last six road games, pushing their road record to three games under .500. Not only did they get swept by Boston earlier this month, but they're also 5-13 in their previous 18 at Fenway. On the other hand, the Red Sox have won five of their last five following an off day and are also 5-0 in their past five games as the favored team.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Nick Pivetta has been the winning pitcher in five of his previous six starts. He held Oakland to just four base runners earlier this month and was in control for all seven frames. Expect Pivetta to earn his sixth victory on Tuesday.

Pick: Nick Pivetta To Be Accredited With A Win (+116)

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

The Red Sox swept the A's in a three-game set in which they allowed just four total runs. At the moment, Oakland has a surprisingly decent away record despite being 20 games under .500. The Red Sox have underperformed at home this season, but this could easily be a blowout due to the disparity in talent. Expect Boston to beat up on an Athletics team that has won just one game in June.

Prediction: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (-110) & Game Total Under 9.5 Runs (-122)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far