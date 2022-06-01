Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 31st | 2022 MLB Season

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will be home to face the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field in what is already the third game of the series between the two teams. The Brewers have had the Cubs' number on the road. Including Monday's doubleheader sweep, they've won nine of their previous 11 at Wrigley.

Eric Lauer gets the ball for Milwaukee, and he is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA. Over 46 2/3 innings, Lauer has 55 punchouts. Surprisingly, in his last start, he recorded only one strikeout in five frames, but this is almost certainly an anomaly. The Cubs' offense is pretty average, but Lauer was able to dominate Chicago about a month ago, going seven strong innings while allowing just one run. He picked up 11 Ks in that start too, and since the Cubs go down swinging at the fourth-highest rate in the MLB, he should be near double-digit punchouts again.

For the Cubs, Justin Steele will take the mound, seeking his second victory. He's started nine games, yet the Cubs have won only three of these. He got rocked last time out against the Cincinnati Reds, and the fact that the Brewers have a superior lineup to Cincinnati's doesn't bode well for Chicago's chances.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 31, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers -130 -1.5 (+115) Over 9.5 (-110) Chicago Cubs +110 +1.5 (-135) Under 9.5 (-110)

The over has hit in 10 of the last 14 meetings between these two clubs, and the total has gone over in each of Steele's three previous starts. The Cubs are 7-17 at home on the year, the worst mark in the National League, while the Brewers have an excellent 18-12 road record,. The home field advantage is nonexistent here, to say the least.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Luis Urias has a .355 OBP against lefties this year, and with an inconsistent lefty in Justin Steele on the hill, expect Urias to come around to score at least once in this one.

Pick: Luis Urias Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-139)

"1 SWING, 3 RUNS!" - @ Brewers

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

Eric Lauer has proven that his success from last year's second half was no fluke. Up against a Cubs team that has a few hitters on the injured list, Lauer should be able to go deep and have another strong performance. Justin Steele's ERA jumped to 5.40 from 3.82 due to his implosion last time out, and with the Brewers' ability to score runs in bunches, he has to be careful. Milwaukee should take their fourth straight Tuesday night behind one of the better lefty hurlers in the NL at the moment.

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-130) & Under 9.5 Runs (-110)

