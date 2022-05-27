"It was once enjoyable being a Cubs fan", "I cant believe people are actually paying to see this garbage team" - Chicago Cubs fans find blowout loss agonizing, show frustration on Twitter

Earlier today on May 26, the Chicago Cubs suffered a blow-out loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs lost 20-5, and the game was over early when the Reds rallied for an eight-run third inning. Getting blownout by any team is rough, but when it is by the worst team in baseball, it hurts a thousand times worse. The Cincinnati Reds are the same team that threw a no-hitter and lost earlier this month, and now they explode for 20 runs in a single game.

"Final: Reds 20, Cubs 5." - @Chicago Cubs

After the Cubs' Twitter posted this once the game concluded, fans were angry and went straight to the comments section.

Chicago Cubs fans on Twitter are angry with the team

"I honestly wouldn't have even tweeted that if I was the Cubs social media guy" - @Ryan

Usually, the Cubs, along with every sports team, post the final score on social media win or loss. Sometimes, though, in scenarios like this one, it might be best to just skip one game.

"HOW? The Reds lost a game without allowing a hit this season....and we allow a 20 bomb against us?" - Quinton

As previously said, this might be the weirdest thing about this game. The Reds have struggled to score so far this season. Therefore, it makes no sense for them to score 20 in one game. The game of baseball works in mysterious ways.

"This a mlb the show score" - @Cole

This score is definitely something from a video gamee especially since it is the Cincinnati Reds putting up 20 runs. That's very unrealistic!

"It was once enjoyable being a cubs fan" - @Dylan

We are far from the glory days of the 2016 Chicago Cubs, who beat the Cleveland Indians to win the 2016 World Series. The Cubs have since traded away nearly every player from that roster and are in complete rebuild mode.

"From someone who watched a good part of it. The score doesn't do it justice. It was bad." - @IslesCubsFan

This Cubs fan said that the game was even worse for the Cubs than the score says. Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons ended up pitching at the end, so this game was probably brutal to watch as a Cubs fan.

"How do you split with the worst team in bball?? Hopefully by the end of the year the roles won't be reversed!! C'mon!" - @Glenn

Even though the Cubs are currently 18-26, and sit fourth in the National League Central, it is still unacceptable to get beat this badly by the Reds, who are bar-none the worst team in the MLB.

"I cant believe people are actually paying to see this garbage team at Wrigley this year" - @J

It is safe to say that,besides the Reds, the Chicago Cubs can make the case for the worst team in baseball. With that being said, at least, they are not as bad as the Reds are right now. Shoutout to the fans who are still going and supporting their team, even though they might be hitting rock bottom.

"There are days like this for every team so move on and put this game behind you go cubs go" - @Scott

After everything, however, this Cubs fan is completely right with this tweet. Even the best teams can get crushed by the worst. It happens. Every team goes through a rough patch. The Chicago Cubs are a very young team and will be exciting to watch in the years to come.

Edited by Windy Goodloe