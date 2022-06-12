Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 12, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees play the second game of their three-game series today in the Bronx.

The Yankees absolutely demolished the Cubs in the first game. They won 8-0 after hitting six solo home runs. Aaron Judge belted two, and former Cub Antony Rizzo joined in on the action too.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Anthony Rizzo joins the home run party! Yanks’ sixth homer of the night! Anthony Rizzo joins the home run party! Yanks’ sixth homer of the night! https://t.co/ca81BNhUmN

"Anthony Rizzo joins the home run party!" - TalkingYanks

The Yankees have been on a tear, winning nine of their last 10, and they currently hold an 8 1/2-game lead in the American League East. When the Yankee bats are going, there isn't a pitcher in the land that can beat them.

Pitching in this second game are Jameson Taillon for the Yankees and Keegan Thompson for the Cubs

Taillon has been a pleasant surprise for New York. Last season, he had a mediocre year, going 8-6 with a 4.30 ERA. So far this season, he is 6-1 with an incredible 2.73 ERA. He's been a core part of this team, ready to make a championship run.

Thompson is responsible for a fourth of the Cubs' wins this season. With a 6-1 record, he's been a bright spot in the Cubs' bleak season.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Chicacgo Cubs @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Sunday, June 12, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cubs +1.5 (+104) +198 Over 8.5 (-108) Yes (-118) Yankees -1.5 (-125) -240 Under 8.5 (-114) No (-104)

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Aaron Judge is the leader of this offense. When Yankee pitchers are doing work, Judge can single-handily win games with his bat. He's been on a tear and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Aaron Judge to Record an RBI (+100)

YankeesMuse  @YankeesMuse Players in MLB this year to have 15+ HR’s, 1.000+ OPS, and a .300+ AVG:



• Aaron Judge



That’s the list. Players in MLB this year to have 15+ HR’s, 1.000+ OPS, and a .300+ AVG:• Aaron JudgeThat’s the list. https://t.co/cuaBTFSlyE

"Aaron Judge... That's the list." - YankeesMuse

Two bonafide studs are on the mound today, and it's always a great time watching two guys who are so great at their craft deal on an interleague platform. Decades ago, this would only happen in the World Series, so fans should take advantage of this rare opportunity.

No Runs in the First Inning (-104)

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Prediction

The Yankees bats have never been hotter -- six home runs. The Cubs got off lucky since there were no base runners on for any of those longballs. With the streak the Yankees are on, it would be completely inadviseable to take the Cubs.

New York -1.5 (-125)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Cubs Yankees 0 votes so far