Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 14th | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The Padres came out on top in the series opener, 4-1, improving to 38-24 on the season. The Cubs' loss was their seventh straight, and they now find themselves with an awful 23-37 record.

The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks takes the hill in the midst of a disappointing campaign. He's 2-5 with a 5.22 ERA, and he's notched just two quality starts in 11 tries. The silver lining here is that he absolutely shut down the Padres' bats back on May 9, where he retired 26 batters and gave up just three hits and zero runs. He was one out shy of a complete-game shutout, and he'll need a solid performance to help snap his club's losing streak on Tuesday.

The Padres will tab lefty Sean Manaea, who has a 3-3 record and a 3.52 ERA entering Tuesday's contest. He's appeared to have turned a corner, as in his last two appearances, he's thrown 13 innings and allowed just two earned runs. He'll have the luxury of facing an offense that's slumping as much as any team in baseball right now. Chicago has scored just 12 runs in their last six contests, and this year, they rank 21st in the MLB in runs per game at 4.2. Manaea has been very consistent this year and should have no problem with a poor Cubs lineup that is still without Seiya Suzuki.

"Midweek Manaea" - Padres

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 14, 8:05 P.M. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -136 -1.5 (+120) Over 10.5 (-105) Chicago Cubs +116 +1.5 (-144) Under 10.5 (-115)

The Padres are 24-8 against the spread on the road and 21-11 straight up. On the flip side, the Cubs have the worst home record in the National League at 11-21. Looking at the total, it's now gone under in five of the last seven meetings between these clubs at Wrigley Field.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Manny Machado has a .362 average on balls in play this season, and with Hendricks on the mound, a low-strikeout pitcher, this becomes a very favorable matchup for the Padres' star third baseman. Hendricks averages just 5.7 Ks per nine, and Machado has racked up 12 total bases in his last six games.

Pick: Manny Machado Over 1.5 Total Bases (-155)

San Diego Padres @Padres

hit number 1,499

given us the lead



Vote Machado Padres.com/AllStar Things Manny has:hit number 1,499given us the leadVote Machado Things Manny has: 🔘 hit number 1,499🔘 given us the lead Vote Machado ⭐️ Padres.com/AllStar https://t.co/q1T3UzYIlS

"Vote Machado" - San Diego Padres

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

Even though Hendricks had a masterful outing the last time he faced San Diego, he's had a bad season overall, so that start has been an outlier. Also, this time around, he'll be pitching at home, where the dimensions are a lot more hitter-friendly compared to San Diego's home field. The Padres, behind Sean Manaea, should take the second game of the series on Tuesday and hand the Cubs their eighth straight defeat.

Prediction: San Diego Padres First 5 Innings -0.5 (+102) & First 5 Innings Game Total Under 5.5 Runs (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far