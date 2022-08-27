Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. These teams will open up an interleague weekend set as we near the end of the month.

The White Sox were defeated by the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Thursday, moving to 63-62 on the season. The Diamondbacks currently hold a 56-67 record on the year, and they're not in playoff contention. Chicago is four games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central lead, and they're also tied with the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago will go with Johnny Cueto, who has a 6-5 record, with a 2.58 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. He has been quietly spectacular this year, and he'll be facing a decent Diamondbacks lineup on Friday.

Recently, the veteran right-hander has been lights-out, surrendering just one earned run in his past 16 2/3 frames. Look for Cueto to shut down this Diamondbacks lineup that doesn't have too many good hitters.

Tommy Henry will take the mound Friday. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA in four starts. Looking at his last start, he was solid, going 5 1/3 frames, surrendering just one earned run while striking out seven. This White Sox offense that he'll be up against ranks 16th in OPS, but they have a much higher OPS versus lefties. Lately, Henry has been solid, but he'll have to be careful against a righty-heavy lineup.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +157 +1.5 (-140) Over 8.5 (-110) Chicago White Sox -172 -1.5 (+120) Under 8.5 (-110)

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

The White Sox haven't scored as many runs as they may have hoped this year, but they've been solid against southpaws. They hit .267 in these matchups, and they've recorded double-digit hits in each of their last four games overall. Look for them to get some hits off of Henry tonight.

Pick: Tommy Henry Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (+125)

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

In 11 of Cueto's 16 starts, the total has gone under. He's having a great season, and Arizona's hitting has been pretty inconsistent. Also, the Diamondbacks have seen seven of their last nine road games go under. Look for Cueto to have a solid start and look for a low-scoring game overall.

Prediction: Diamondbacks Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-115) & Game Total Under 9 Runs (-145)

