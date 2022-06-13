Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Monday, June 13th

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Preview: Back the White Sox with Lance Lynn returning

Tonight, the Chicago White Sox will hit the road to start their series with the Detroit Tigers. The White Sox lost their series to the Texas Rangers, losing each of the last two games in extra innings. This is an intriguing matchup where the sportsbooks have seemed to undervalue one side. Let's get into the bet!

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Chicago White Sox Preview:

"Andrew Vaughn with a clutch piece of hitting" - Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have been disappointing so far this season. Many expected them to be among the best teams in the MLB, but that hasn't been the case. The 27-31 start can be attributed to the number of injuries the White Sox have dealt with. Although this season hasn't gone the way the White Sox were expecting, there is still plenty of time to turn things around. This is a perfect matchup to do so.

Lance Lynn will get his first start of the season for the White Sox. After a great 2021 campaign that included an 11-6 record with a 2.69 ERA, Lynn will face a Tigers' lineup that has struggled to produce all season long. Nobody in the projected lineup for Detroit has had success off of Lynn in their careers.

The key to victory for the White Sox tonight is to perform on the offensive side. Lance Lynn will probably not go deep into the game, seeing that this is his first start. The Tigers bullpen is one of the best in the MLB, so scoring runs early will be a great help.

Detroit Tigers Preview:

Detroit Tigers @tigers Final: Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0 Final: Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0

"Final: Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0"- Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers weren't expected to be very good this season. After signing Javy Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez to big contracts, MLB analysts knew that wouldn't be enough to make them a contender. As of today, the Detroit Tigers have the third worst record in the American League. While the pitching staff has been decent, the offense has been one of the worst in the league. The Tigers' offense is hitting .218 as a team with by far the worst slugging percentage in the league. This means that the Tigers are not hitting for power at all.

Rony Garcia will get the start for Detroit tonight. Garcia has spent time in both the bullpen and starting rotation to this point and has seen better performances when he doesn't start. Garcia's 4.50 ERA is not very good, and he will have to face a lineup full of talented bats tonight. The key to victory for the Detroit Tigers is to keep this game close because they have the advantage in bullpen performance. If the Tigers can get into the back end of the bullpen in a tie game or a game they are leading, their odds seem good.

Pick/Prediction: Chicago White Sox F5 -0.5 (+105)

This is great value for the better team to lead after five innings. Although Lynn struggled in his most recent rehab start, he is in a great position to pitch well against one of the league's worst offenses. Let's go White Sox!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far