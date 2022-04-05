"He’ll have surgery on Tuesday" - Storm hits Chicago White Sox camp as 2-time All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn tears meniscus

The Chicago White Sox were dealt a massive blow mere days before the team's Opening Day matchup against the Seattle Mariners. Two-time All-Star starting pitcher Lance Lynn suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, as announced by Chicago White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn to the media on Sunday evening.

Lance Lynn's absence will be a major hit to the Chicago White Sox pitching staff

Lynn was set to begin his second season with the Chicago White Sox, after being traded to the team by the Texas Rangers at the end of the 2020 season. Lynn acclimated very well to the change of scenery in the American League Central, as he pitched the best season of his career. He posted an earned run average (ERA) of 2.69 while starting 28 games for the ballclub, earning himself the second All-Star game nod of his career.

His season ended on a sour note as he surrendered 5 runs in less than four innings to the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Playoff Game.

Losing Lynn will put a dent in the White Sox's aspirations to repeat as the American League Central Champions. The team won 93 games in the 2021 season, with Lynn accounting for 5.4 Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

After losing Carlos Rodon to the San Francisco Giants via free agency, manager Tony LaRussa will have to navigate a White Sox pitching rotation that now finds itself seriously lacking of depth. The team will lean even more heavily on a rotation headed by young ace Lucas Giolito, who recently agreed to a settlement to avoid arbitration with the team.

The White Sox have limited options to turn to in Lynn's absence. However there are a couple routes the team could pursue.

One option is Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Oakland has already dealt two pitchers this offseason, sending Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets and Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres. Another option, if the White Sox are looking for a less expensive one, is free agency.

Univision's Mike Rodriguez reported the team is looking into Johnny Cueto, who had a solid start to the 2021 campaign with the Giants, and profiles as a limited source of innings for the club.

