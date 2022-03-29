"Frustrating, very unfortunate, disheartening" - Chicago White Sox ace impacted by team's reluctance to increase offer by $50,000

Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito is not happy with the team. After reportedly turning down a contract extension that would have paid the right-handed hurler $50 million over 4 years in 2021, Giolito and the White Sox could not reach an agreement before the Major League Baseball arbitration deadline. Giolito is seeking $7.5 million while the White Sox are contesting he should only be paid $7.3 million, per Major League Baseball's Mark Feinsand's report.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Lucas Giolito filed at $7.5M, while the White Sox countered at $7.3M. Lucas Giolito filed at $7.5M, while the White Sox countered at $7.3M.

The Chicago White Sox are jeopardizing an already fragile relationship with Giolito

Arbitration is a frustrating process for both the player and the organization. The team will typically cite on-field performance, however few topics are off-limits, with many players having their ego and relationship with the team ruined by the process. For a team that seems motivated to have Giolito as part of the long-term vision of the franchise, it's an odd strategy to pursue arbitration over a relatively small sum in the grand scheme of Major League salaries.

Giolito arrived in Chicago as the main piece in a package that was agreed to by the Washington Nationals to acquire All-Star outfielder Adam Eaton from the White Sox in 2017. Since 2019, Giolito has been a stabilizing presence in the White Sox pitching rotation, receiving American League Cy Young consideration in each of the last 3 years, pitching to an ERA below 3.50 in that stretch.

It's an impressive feat considering his home games are in one of the more hitter-friendly parks in the American League. After being hailed as a leader and watching hefty contracts awarded to players like Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Lance Lynn, Giolito was upset that the White Sox were being stingy with the man they claimed to be their best pitcher.

Daryl Van Schouwen @CST_soxvan Lucas Giolito described going to arbitration with White Sox as ‘frustrating, very unfortunate, disheartening.’



Said it came down to $50K difference prior to filing.



‘It’s like, come on. Very upsetting.’ Lucas Giolito described going to arbitration with White Sox as ‘frustrating, very unfortunate, disheartening.’ Said it came down to $50K difference prior to filing.‘It’s like, come on. Very upsetting.’

However, the final blow came before the arbitration filing deadline, where Giolito revealed that he was willing to avoid the process if the Chicago White Sox raised their offer by $50,000. The team did not budge. For a White Sox franchise that is valued at over $1 billion, the move seemed, almost, personal. The disgruntled White Sox ace described it as "disheartening."

Regardless of the outcome of arbitration, Giolito hopes to take another step forward in the 2022 and lead the White Sox back to the playoffs. However, it's safe to say the pitcher's long-term future with the franchise is in serious doubt.

