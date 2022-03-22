MLB Top 10 starting pitchers in 2022: Which ace will reign supreme?

MLB Network's show "MLB Now" has just released their top 10 MLB starting pitchers. With the MLB season set to open up in a matter of weeks, many fans are looking at preseason previews and rankings for their favorite players and teams.

Let's take a look at starting pitchers in both the American League and National League, who to watch for, and who will reign supreme.

"@MLBNow's top 10 starting pitchers! #Top10RightNow" - @ MLB Network

Top 10 starting pitchers breakdown

10. Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

Division Series - Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game Two

Lucas Giolito is one of the aces of the Chicago White Sox. Giolito broke out in 2019 when he posted a 14-9 record with a 3.41 ERA in 29 games started. That year, he led the league with three complete games and two shutouts. Giolito had another solid 2021 season after a shortened 2020 season. This included a 3.53 ERA and 31 games started.

Giolito's performance this season will be critical to the White Sox's success. Look out for Giolito to be in contention for the American League's Cy Young Award.

9. Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One

It is no surprise to see Corbin Burnes in the top 10 starting pitchers list. Burnes had the best season of his career a year ago that included a CY Young Award.

Burnes' stats from last season were outstanding. He led the National League in ERA, ERA +, and FIP, and had an impressive 12.6 strikeouts per 9 innings. Expect more of the same from Burnes as he looks to earn a repeat Cy Young.

8. Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Seattle Mariners v Cleveland Indians

Shane Bieber is hoping to win another Cy Young Award this upcoming season. Bieber won the Cy Young in the shortened 2020 season and followed up with an All-Star appearance in 2021.

Bieber will be a candidate among the game's top starting pitchers for the American League Cy Young this year as he remains one of the game's top strikeout pitchers.

7. Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Division Series - Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game One

Lance Lynn has had a very successful and durable career over the past decade as one of the league's best starting pitchers. This includes seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. None of his seasons were better than his previous season with the Chicago White Sox.

Lynn finished third in the American League Cy Young Award and posted an impressive ERA of 2.69 in 29 games started. Look for Lynn to be another top candidate for the Cy Young Award as he remains one of the game's most consistent starting pitchers.

6. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

Zack Wheeler had his best season in the MLB a year ago, where he led the league's starting pitchers in strikeouts and innings pitched while also posting an impressive 2.78 ERA.

These stats were good enough to finish second in Cy Young voting. Expect Wheeler to continue his impressive pitching in the 2022 season as the Phillies look to make their first postseason appearance since 2011.

5. Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two

Brandon Woodruff was among the game's top starting pitchers a year ago. Paired with Cy Young-winner Corbin Burnes, the Milwaukee Brewers earned a National League Central division title.

Woodruff finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting last season and will look to continue his impressive pitching in the 2022 season.

4. Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

Championship Series - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three

Walker Buehler headlines a Los Angeles Dodgers pitching rotation that is poised to be among the top in all of baseball. Buehler had a fantastic season a year ago and was good enough to finish fourth in Cy Young voting in the National League.

Look forward to Buehler having another strong season among starting pitchers and to be a contender for the Cy Young Award by the end of the season.

3. Max Scherzer, New York Mets

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

Fans expected to find Max Scherzer among the top ten starting pitchers. Scherzer had another magnificent season that ended with a third-place finish in Cy Young Award voting.

The veteran will look to continue his dominance with the New York Mets and will be among the top choices for Cy Young Award if he is able to stay healthy.

2. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

Gerrit Cole hopes to lead the New York Yankees to their first World Series title since 2009. Cole finished second in Cy Young voting a year ago, and, as one of the league's best-performing starting ptichers, will be one of the top choices for the award this upcoming season.

1.Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Jacob deGrom has been the top starting pitcher for the last several seasons, and it is not surprising to see him atop the list. Jacob deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards and will be among the top candidates to win the award this year if he is able to stay healthy throughout the season.

"Shocking, we know... @Mets ace Jacob deGrom is @MLBNow's top starting pitcher in the game for the third straight year! #Top10RightNow" - @ MLB Network

Health will remain a critical factor in these rankings. Each of these starting pitchers will have a huge season if they are able to stay healthy.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray was not mentioned but deserves some accolades. Ray won the American League Cy Young Award a season ago and should be considered another candidate for top pitcher in all of baseball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt