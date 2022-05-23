Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 23rd | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will be home to face the Chicago Cubs in the series opener Monday. Both clubs picked up a victory on Sunday to avoid getting swept, and they'll look to improve on disappointing starts to the season.

The Cubs will tab lefty Drew Smyly, who has recorded five straight losses. The southpaw will try to end this streak Monday against a Reds team that has the fourth-lowest OPS in the majors. In May, Smyly is allowing opponents to hit .344 against him, and he's allowed seven or more base runners in all of this month's starts. If there are any positives to be found for Smyly, it's that the Reds have won just two of the 11 contests facing lefties this year. Look for Smyly, who has a respectable 3.97 ERA in 2022, to bounce back against a ballclub he defeated twice in two tries in 2021, both of which were quality starts.

The Reds will go with Vladimir Gutierrez in the series opener, who has been one of the worst starting pitchers in the league thus far. His 0-5 record and 8.65 ERA tell you all you need to know, and the fact that he has been unable to complete five full innings in any of his six starts is a concerning sign for Cincinnati. He'll be tasked with a Cubs lineup that's been mediocre this season, although they may be able to ride their momentum from Sunday's 5-4 comeback win via back-to-back home runs from Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel in the bottom of the eighth. Cincinnati's bullpen holds the second-worst ERA and fourth-worst WHIP in the MLB, so this could be a good chance for the Cubs to pile on some runs.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs



- The - Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom are the first Cubs teammates to go back-to-back in consecutive games since 1969.- The #Cubs have hit back-to-back homers in three straight games! - Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom are the first Cubs teammates to go back-to-back in consecutive games since 1969. - The #Cubs have hit back-to-back homers in three straight games! https://t.co/AgXbYBFk1L

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, May 23, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs -130 -1.5 (+130) Over 9 (-105) Cincinnati Reds +110 +1.5 (-150) Under 9 (-115)

This will be the first matchup of the year between these two, and last season the Reds won the season series 11-8. Of course, this is a much weaker Reds team, but in the previous few meetings, they've all been tight contests. The over has been hit 11 of 14 times at home for Cincinnati this season, and the Cubs have recently been starting to see the ball better at the plate.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Ian Happ has been one of the Cubs' better hitters this year. In 2021, Happ hit .345 against the Reds, including seven home runs in just 19 games.

"[Ian Happ] gets us started with a solo shot" - @ Cubs

Look for the outfielder to continue his success in Cincinnati on Monday.

Pick: Ian Happ Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

The Reds have been awful this year, especially against left-handed starters. Even though Smyly has struggled to start 2022, the Cubs have been surprisingly better on the road than at home. Expect runs to be put up early in this one, and expect Chicago to build off of their come-from-behind victory Sunday against Arizona and take the first game of this four-game set.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs ML (-130)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt