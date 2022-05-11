MLB Injury News: Chicago Cubs star leaves game early,  three Los Angeles Dodgers players could return to the field soon

Injuries are a very unfortunate part of professional sports, and the MLB is no exception. As teams battle over the course of the 162-game season, players will be injured and miss a substantial amount of time. Their returns can mean all the difference for their teams.

The Chicago Cubs have to be concerned after their star outfielder Seiya Suzuki left the game against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning with ankle soreness. While the hope is that his injury is not serious and Seiya Suzuki will be able to rejoin the lineup soon, ankle injuries should never be rushed for fear of causing further damage.

The Chicago Cubs announced the injury on their official Twitter account.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs Seiya Suzuki left tonight's game due to right ankle soreness. Seiya Suzuki left tonight's game due to right ankle soreness. https://t.co/yVkqg7lV1q

Injuries continue to pile up around the MLB, but with the lone bright spot on the Chicago Cubs roster going down, things are looking dire in the Windy City.

MLB top team Los Angeles Dodgers injuries pile up

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

Despite being one of the top teams in baseball this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have had to overcome injury issues, making their rise to the top all the more impressive. With two players on pace to return to the field soon, the National League West-leading team can still make improvements to their lineup just by getting healthier.

Chris Taylor has been out with a knee injury after fouling a ball into his own leg. The injury is now considered day-to-day, meaning he should rejoin the roster this week. Pitcher Andrew Heaney has played only two games this season before being sidelined with shoulder discomfort, but he is throwing and catching now, so his return to the mound should be imminent.

All-Star pitcher Blake Treinen has also missed time, and his return has been delayed longer than expected. It is now being reported that he will not return until after the MLB All-Star break, and the depth of his team will need to cover his absence.

CBS Sports was the first to report this timetable for the return of Blake Treinen to MLB action via a tweet..

CBS Los Angeles @CBSLA Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen out until at least All Star break cbsnews.com/losangeles/new… Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen out until at least All Star break cbsnews.com/losangeles/new…

As the season carries on and player conditioning is tested, the ability of a team to stay healthy will prove vital to their postseason success, so it is important to monitor all injury developments all season long.

