Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions June 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies play the third game of their three-game series today in the Mile High City.

The Guardians have been hot recently and are going for the sweep today. After winning eight of the last 10, they currently sit just 2 1/2 games out of first place in the American League Central.

The Rockies can't get much going this season as they have a record of 27-36. That's good enough for last place in the National League West. They are 12 1/2 games out from the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Pitching tonight are Triston McKenzie for the Guardians and Chad Kuhl for the Rockies.

McKenzie has been a solid starter for Cleveland. He's rocking a 3.09 ERA and averaging almost a strikeout an inning.

Kuhl is doing surprisingly well pitching at his new home of Coors Field. He has a 3.70 ERA, which is a whole point lower than last year. His numbers at the most home run-friendly ballpark in the nation are extremely impressive. He's allowed just eight runs in four starts at Coors Field.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Clevland Guardians @ Colorado Rockies

Time & Date: Thursday, June 16, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Guardians -134 Over 11.5 (-105) Yes (-158) Rockies +114 Under 11.5 (-115) No (+128)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

José Ramírez has had the hottest bat in this series. He's six for nine with three RBIs. He's loving it in Colorado and should remain hot today.

Ramírez to Record 2+ Hits (+130)

Both teams failed to score a run in the first inning of either of the previous two games. With two great pitchers on the hump today, there is no reason for bettors to think that trend is going to end.

No Runs in the First Inning (+128)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction

Teams love to come to Colorado and take advantage of the altitude. Players love how much more the ball can jump off the bat in the Mile High City. However, the Guardians have managed only one home run so far in this series and have outscored the Rockies just 11-8. Unfortunately, a sweep isn't in the Guardians' future, as the Rockies will win today to thwart off the threat.

Rockies (+114) & Under 11.5 (-115)

