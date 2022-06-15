"CT scan yesterday did not reveal the level of healing the Padres hoped" - San Diego Padres will continue campaign without star shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. shows unsatisfactory recovery

The San Diego Padres provided an update on the timetable of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. as he has missed the entire 2022 season with a left wrist fracture. Padres beat reporter Kevin Acee reported that the CT scan that Tatis had yesterday did not go as planned for the team and Tatis.

Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee Fernando Tatis Jr.’s CT scan yesterday did not reveal the level of healing the Padres hoped. The timeline will be moved back. Fernando Tatis Jr.’s CT scan yesterday did not reveal the level of healing the Padres hoped. The timeline will be moved back.

Tatis suffered an injury to his wrist during the off-season in 2022, but the team has managed to play well without him. As of June 14, the Padres are tied for first place with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West with a record of 38-24.

The Padres are currently playing in Chicago against the Cubs at Wrigley Field with tonight's contest starting at 8:05 p.m. EDT. Sean Manaea gets the start for the Padres. Manaea is 3-3 with a 3.52 ERA. He goes up against veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who has a 2-5 record with a 5.22 ERA.

San Diego Padres need Fernando Tatis Jr. back despite great start

Fernando Tatis Jr. looks on from the dugout during a Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres game.

Tatis is one of the best young players in baseball when healthy but has had injury problems over the past two seasons that have caused him to miss significant time. Last season, Tatis had a breakout year for San Diego, batting .282 with 42 home runs and driving in 92 RBIs in 130 games.

Going into the month of August last year, it appeared that the Padres were well on their way to the postseason, holding a sizeable lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the final NL wild card, but all of this changed when Tatis went on to the 60-day IL with a back injury.

The San Diego Padres were 67-49 on August 10, 2021, and managed to finish the season with a 79-83 record, losing out on the last wild card spot in the National League.

Tatis' injury in August was the main reason for the late-season collapse. and while the Padres have one of the best records in baseball without him, he will be greatly needed as the season progresses. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

